Big Move For Jussie Smollett Following Public Pressure

Speaking directly to camera, Jocqui Smollett sat in what appeared to be his car, and explained to Jussie Smollett's 4.4 million Instagram followers how the #FreeJussie movement has had an impact on his brother's time inside a psych ward. "Thank you so much for the support, all the hashtag #FreeJussie, it's working. He's now been moved to a new jail cell out of the psych ward that has a bed. Before he was sleeping on a restrained bed and now he's been moved to a jail cell that actually has a bed ... That's really because of all the #FreeJussie that's been going on. It's all the pressure we're applying on Cook County and Cook County Jail," he said.

He continued, "Unfortunately, Cook County doesn't really move until they get bad publicity and so we have to just keep applying pressure, y'all. So keep reposting with #FreeJussie. Keep continuing to call Cook County Jail checking in on him and keep saying that you believe he should be free."

TMZ had previously reported that Smollett was moved to the ward due to the risk of "self harm," something that brother Jocqui rebuffed, saying in an IG video that his brother was stable, strong, and healthy. The comments sections of both videos are flooded with fans and well-wishers using the #FreeJussie hashtag. Smollett's legal team has also filed an emergency injunction seeking his release, so it seems the drama surrounding this case will continue for quite some time.