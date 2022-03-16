What We Know About Doug Emhoff's COVID Diagnosis

Following the bombshell announcement by Vice President Kamala Harris' deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh, Doug Emhoff later took to Twitter to assure the public that he was okay. "I tested positive for COVID. My symptoms are mild and I'm grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted," he penned in a tweet. "If you have yet to get vaccinated and boosted, please don't wait," he added.

As for Harris, this is not her first rodeo when it comes to a COVID-19 scare. As you may recall, Harris and viewers got the surprise of a lifetime when it was announced on live television that ABC's "The View" co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro had tested positive for COVID-19 mere minutes before Harris was set to walk out on stage for an in-person interview with them. Ruh-roh. "Sunny and Ana apparently tested positive for Covid," co-host Joy Behar revealed, per The Guardian. "No matter how hard we try these things happen," she added.

Later, Harris pivoted and took questions remotely within the confines of a room inside the studio. "Sunny [Hostin] and Ana [Navarro] are strong women and I know they're fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they're vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference, because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse," Harris said about the debacle. It should be noted, however, that shortly after it was confirmed that both Hostin and Navarro had actually received false-positive test results, per NPR. Phew. What a ride?!