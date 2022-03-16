What We Know About Doug Emhoff's COVID Diagnosis
Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
"Earlier today, the Second Gentleman tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, the Vice President will not participate in tonight's event. The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test," Harris' deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said in a statement on March 15.
Upon learning the news, alarm bells went off in the minds of many. "COVID-19 has entered the White House in a potentially significant way," AP White House reporter Chris Megerian tweeted. "Doug Emhoff tested positive earlier today. Vice President Harris skipping this equal pay event that is about to start. She was with President Biden earlier for bill signing," he continued. But aside from both the President and Vice President of the United States potentially being exposed to the virus, how is Emhoff faring amid the diagnosis? Here's what we know...
Doug Emhoff said his 'symptoms are mild'
Following the bombshell announcement by Vice President Kamala Harris' deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh, Doug Emhoff later took to Twitter to assure the public that he was okay. "I tested positive for COVID. My symptoms are mild and I'm grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted," he penned in a tweet. "If you have yet to get vaccinated and boosted, please don't wait," he added.
As for Harris, this is not her first rodeo when it comes to a COVID-19 scare. As you may recall, Harris and viewers got the surprise of a lifetime when it was announced on live television that ABC's "The View" co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro had tested positive for COVID-19 mere minutes before Harris was set to walk out on stage for an in-person interview with them. Ruh-roh. "Sunny and Ana apparently tested positive for Covid," co-host Joy Behar revealed, per The Guardian. "No matter how hard we try these things happen," she added.
Later, Harris pivoted and took questions remotely within the confines of a room inside the studio. "Sunny [Hostin] and Ana [Navarro] are strong women and I know they're fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they're vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference, because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse," Harris said about the debacle. It should be noted, however, that shortly after it was confirmed that both Hostin and Navarro had actually received false-positive test results, per NPR. Phew. What a ride?!