MAFS' Michael On Why Pastor Cal Found Him 'Hard To Read' - Exclusive
Season 14 of Lifetime's "Married at First Sight" has been full of surprises. One person who's been along for the wild ride is Michael Morency, who tied the knot onscreen with Jasmina. "I don't think it's possible to ever be 'ready' to get 'Married at First Sight,' it's such a unique experience that no one can ever really prepare you for," Michael told Nicki Swift of his decision to become a contestant on the show. "But, I knew I was ready to be married, and to potentially find my person, so embarking on this journey was worth the risk."
Understandably, marrying a complete stranger isn't necessarily going to be an easy experience, but Michael found a lot of support in those closest to him. "Most of my friends were actually surprisingly supportive of me making this decision, but I can tell they were nervous about me making such a big leap," he explained. "I was grateful for their support because it allowed me to feel even better about the decision I was making."
On the other hand, though, "Married at First Sight" icon Pastor Cal might have found Michael hard to read at first.
Michael needed time to 'warm up to people'
Taking part in "Married at First Sight" is a huge leap of faith for every contestant. As one of the counselors on "Married at First Sight," Pastor Cal has helped pair up a lot of couples and send them down the aisle. However, in the first episode of Season 14, Pastor Cal expressed some concern that Michael Morency was "hard to read" and might not be ready to commit to marriage. In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, Michael opened up about Pastor Cal's reaction. "I understand why Pastor Cal said I was hard to read because I am not the most animated person, especially depending on the setting that you meet me," Michael explained. "But I did not intentionally have my guard up. It naturally takes me a little while to warm up to people."
As for why he was ready to take part in "Married at First Sight," Michael continued, "Leaving my single life behind was not difficult because looking at the pros and cons of being single vs. being married, the pros outweigh the cons 10 times over." As always, the course of true love never did run smooth, but sometimes you have to take a chance to find "the one."
"Married at First Sight" airs Wednesdays on Lifetime.