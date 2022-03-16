MAFS' Michael On Why Pastor Cal Found Him 'Hard To Read' - Exclusive

Season 14 of Lifetime's "Married at First Sight" has been full of surprises. One person who's been along for the wild ride is Michael Morency, who tied the knot onscreen with Jasmina. "I don't think it's possible to ever be 'ready' to get 'Married at First Sight,' it's such a unique experience that no one can ever really prepare you for," Michael told Nicki Swift of his decision to become a contestant on the show. "But, I knew I was ready to be married, and to potentially find my person, so embarking on this journey was worth the risk."

Understandably, marrying a complete stranger isn't necessarily going to be an easy experience, but Michael found a lot of support in those closest to him. "Most of my friends were actually surprisingly supportive of me making this decision, but I can tell they were nervous about me making such a big leap," he explained. "I was grateful for their support because it allowed me to feel even better about the decision I was making."

On the other hand, though, "Married at First Sight" icon Pastor Cal might have found Michael hard to read at first.