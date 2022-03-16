The Real Housewives Star That Is Giving Rihanna Parenting Ideas
This may be Rihanna's first pregnancy, but still she's got her fashion game down. The Fenty mogul is expecting a baby with rapper A$AP Rocky and she's flaunting it. In fact, she's even caught Kim Kardashian's eye with her gift for dressing her bump. The star took to her Instagram Story and wrote using flame emojis, "OMGGGGGG @BADGALRIRI BEST PREGNANCY STYLE EVER!!!"
What outfit had Kimmie waxing lyrical? Per Cosmopolitan, Rihanna wore a barely-there mini skirt, a baggy leather jacket that hit her upper thighs, and thigh-high Amina Muaddi boots. Of course, RiRi flaunted her belly and chose not to wear a top beneath the jacket. Instead, she wore an Alexander Wang Diamond bra that was barely visible thanks to the leather coat. The "Don't Stop The Music" artist glammed up the look with a pair of dark shades, hoop earrings, and a chain necklace that hit the top of her baby bump. RiRi may go down as the G.O.A.T of all stylish expectant mothers. Slay, queen!
In March, Rihanna spoke to Elle about her pregnancy journey and admitted she has days that she doesn't feel so glamorous. "Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you're like, oh, do I have to get dressed," she shared, although the mom-to-be enjoys rising to the occasion. She said, "I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways." As far as role models go, RiRi admires two "Real Housewives" stars for their mothering skills.
Rihanna looks up to Heather Dubrow and Teresa Giudice
It's no secret that Rihanna is a fan of the "Real Housewives" franchise. Super-fan RiRi even trolled "Real Housewives of New York" star Ramona Singer for dissing Leah McSweeney's fashion line. Us Weekly reports that when Ramona tried to put down Leah's clothes, Leah replied, "I already have Rihanna wearing my s***." RiRi later weighed in by posting a selfie wearing Leah's t-shirt. "What was said @ramonasinger?" she wrote.
Elle asked Rihanna which "Real Housewives" star she is looking to now that she's about to become a mother. "Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom," Rihanna said. The singer also admired "the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are." When Heather's daughter came out as a lesbian, her concern was for her daughter. The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star said, "All I cared about was creating an environment where they all felt safe, comfortable, happy," per TODAY.
Rihanna also admires Teresa Giudice from "Real Housewives of New Jersey" because she "does not play about her kids." The "Love on the Brain" singer continued, "She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it." It seems as if Rihanna already knows she's going to be on the protective side and cautioned, "You talk about my kids, it's over." We stan sassy Rihanna-turned-mama-bear. Yas, RiRi!