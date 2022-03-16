The Real Housewives Star That Is Giving Rihanna Parenting Ideas

This may be Rihanna's first pregnancy, but still she's got her fashion game down. The Fenty mogul is expecting a baby with rapper A$AP Rocky and she's flaunting it. In fact, she's even caught Kim Kardashian's eye with her gift for dressing her bump. The star took to her Instagram Story and wrote using flame emojis, "OMGGGGGG @BADGALRIRI BEST PREGNANCY STYLE EVER!!!"

What outfit had Kimmie waxing lyrical? Per Cosmopolitan, Rihanna wore a barely-there mini skirt, a baggy leather jacket that hit her upper thighs, and thigh-high Amina Muaddi boots. Of course, RiRi flaunted her belly and chose not to wear a top beneath the jacket. Instead, she wore an Alexander Wang Diamond bra that was barely visible thanks to the leather coat. The "Don't Stop The Music" artist glammed up the look with a pair of dark shades, hoop earrings, and a chain necklace that hit the top of her baby bump. RiRi may go down as the G.O.A.T of all stylish expectant mothers. Slay, queen!

In March, Rihanna spoke to Elle about her pregnancy journey and admitted she has days that she doesn't feel so glamorous. "Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you're like, oh, do I have to get dressed," she shared, although the mom-to-be enjoys rising to the occasion. She said, "I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways." As far as role models go, RiRi admires two "Real Housewives" stars for their mothering skills.