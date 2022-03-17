Why Everyone Thinks Tristan Thompson's Cryptic Quote Is About Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been on together and off together since 2016, with a lot of people wondering what's really going on between them. There have definitely been some good times, like when Khloe announced that she was pregnant with the couple's first child. Thompson responded to the celebratory news by commenting on one of her Instagram photos with, "I still at times can't believe that our love created life!"

However, there have also been some questionable moments too, like when Tristan was caught in some new cheating drama at a party during the summer of 2021. A source told the Daily Mail that Thompson, who was reportedly still with Khloe at the time, took shots at the party with a "ton of girls" and at one point even "repeatedly grabbed this one girl's butt so we all knew he was totally into her." Of course, Tristan went on to father a child with Marlee Nichols, who was born in December 2021.

Khloe and Tristan eventually split, which prompted a lot of fans to wonder if their breakup would end up being a permanent one. But now, it seems like Tristan might be feeling remorseful, as some people believe that his latest cryptic quote on social media might be about Khloe.