Russell Wilson Has Some Serious Plans For His Future

There is no debate that Russell Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the Seattle Seahawks. Since entering the league in 1976, NBC Sports reported that the Seahawks have won just one Super Bowl out of three Super Bowl appearances — and Wilson was a key player in sealing that 2014 victory. From statistics to team success, Wilson is unparalleled in his time with the franchise. In fact, not only does the star player believe himself to be one of the all-time greats with the Seahawks, but one of the best in the NFL, period. "Do I think I'm the best quarterback in the NFL? I believe so, without a doubt," he said in a 2020 appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show."

Accolades aside, Wilson hasn't had the major successes that his peers — players like the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes — have enjoyed. According to Fansided, Mahomes is the first player in the NFL to win a regular-season MVP award. Since joining the team in 2018, he's already made back-to-back Super Bowl appearances (and won one of them). In 2020, the now-newly-married quarterback signed a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth up to $503 million, per the Los Angeles Times. At the time, it was one of the biggest sports contracts to ever be signed, second only to Aaron Rodgers' 4-year $200 million extension to stay in Green Bay.

Perhaps Wilson is taking cues from Mahomes, as he just went ahead and signed a groundbreaking contract of his own.