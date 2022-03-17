Russell Wilson Has Some Serious Plans For His Future
There is no debate that Russell Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the Seattle Seahawks. Since entering the league in 1976, NBC Sports reported that the Seahawks have won just one Super Bowl out of three Super Bowl appearances — and Wilson was a key player in sealing that 2014 victory. From statistics to team success, Wilson is unparalleled in his time with the franchise. In fact, not only does the star player believe himself to be one of the all-time greats with the Seahawks, but one of the best in the NFL, period. "Do I think I'm the best quarterback in the NFL? I believe so, without a doubt," he said in a 2020 appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show."
Accolades aside, Wilson hasn't had the major successes that his peers — players like the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes — have enjoyed. According to Fansided, Mahomes is the first player in the NFL to win a regular-season MVP award. Since joining the team in 2018, he's already made back-to-back Super Bowl appearances (and won one of them). In 2020, the now-newly-married quarterback signed a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth up to $503 million, per the Los Angeles Times. At the time, it was one of the biggest sports contracts to ever be signed, second only to Aaron Rodgers' 4-year $200 million extension to stay in Green Bay.
Perhaps Wilson is taking cues from Mahomes, as he just went ahead and signed a groundbreaking contract of his own.
Russell Wilson is headed to the Denver Broncos
As of March 16, the New York Post reported that Russell Wilson is set to become the newest member of the Denver Broncos. The move follows in the footsteps of another legendary QB, the Indianapolis Colts' Peyton Manning, who famously finished out his career in Colorado and netted himself a Super Bowl in the process. As Wilson told the outlet, he consulted with Manning on making the transition, as he believes it to be the best course of action to help him collect another Super Bowl ring. "I want to win three to four more Super Bowls. That's the plan, that's the goal, that's the mission, that's the vision," Wilson boldly declared.
In terms of how this news is being received in Seattle, the answer is mixed. Though Wilson insisted that the move was "mutual," NFL.com reported that the Seahawks released varying statements from high-ranking members of the club, all hinting that the decision to leave was Wilson's. "...Russ' desire in doing something different afforded the organization an opportunity to compete in multiple ways. He has always been the ultimate competitor whose leadership and consistency helped shape our culture," head coach Pete Carroll said in a statement, adding he was "grateful" for the time spent with Wilson.
Meanwhile, Twitter is busy speculating on the loaded talent in the AFC West, per CBS Sports. According to NFL.com, it looks like Seahawks fans will be cheering for Drew Lock come September.