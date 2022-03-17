How Jay-Z Helped Kelly Rowland Reunite With Her Father After 30 Years

From her years as an original member of one of the most celebrated girl groups of all time, Destiny's Child, to her successful solo music career, Kelly Rowland has been an accomplished performer for the vast majority of her life. In her personal life, Rowland has found great satisfaction in becoming a parent, as she gave birth to her son, Titan, in November 2014, per Essence. In addition, she welcomed another son, Noah, in 2021 as People reported.

Sadly, just a few weeks after Titan's birth, Rowland's mother, Doris Rowland Garrison, died at 66 years old. After Garrison's death, Rowland decided to reconnect with her biological father, Christopher Lovett, whom she had previously not been in touch with for 30 years. She announced their reunion, which took place in October 2018, on Instagram in June 2020. The singer posted a series of photos with her and Lovett and wrote that meeting him was "one of the most pivotal moments in [her] life." She also said that she arranged for their meeting while filming for the television series, "American Soul," and through this experience, was able to find forgiveness in her heart.

"I listened to him, I was nervous to trust him ... nervous about it all. And the truth is, I already loved him. ... I have forgiven, and we have spoken everyday since!" she wrote. Now, Rowland has further opened up about her story of forgiveness — and how it involved a very famous face.