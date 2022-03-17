Hugh Jackman Opens Up About His Current Relationship With Mother Who Once Abandoned Him

Talent and drive aside, when Hugh Jackman isn't setting superhero trends, acting in critically acclaimed films, or performing on Broadway, he spends time with his wife of over 25 years ,Deborra-Lee Furness, hangs with his pups, and cooks up a storm in the kitchen. The actor gets candid on his Instagram, frequently sharing all of these facets of his personal life, and he has even opened up about his family. Jackman's mother, Grace McNeil, left when he was 8 years old, creating a painful time for the "Les Misérables" star, which he describes as "volatile."

He explained to Parade in 2015, "My anger didn't really surface until I was 12 or 13." Jackman said his parents not getting back together was the trigger. "All those years I'd been holding out hope that they would." Jackman's rage ultimately came out while playing rugby — a rage that layered over his fears of heights and the dark. "Isn't most anger fear-based, ultimately? It emanates from some kind of powerlessness. I was really feeling that."

Jackman told The Sun that getting older helped him gain a better understanding of his mom's departure. The two have since reconciled. "I think having kids of your own just adds another level of empathy and understanding," he explained further to The Australian Women's Weekly. "And there comes a certain point in life when you have to stop blaming other people for how you feel or the misfortunes in your life." Now, he and his mum have a common hobby that he cannot help but share with fans.