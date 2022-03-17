Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Future With Spotify Is Finally Clear

In January, Spotify became engulfed in controversy when Joe Rogan, one of the streamers' most prominent creators, was criticized for spreading mis- and disinformation on his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience." The former television actor and UFC commentator had repeatedly shared false information about COVID-19 vaccines, saying that young, healthy individuals did not "need" to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to USA Today.

Rogan's actions prompted many well-known musicians like Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Graham Nash, and India.Arie to pull their music off Spotify, and requested him to be deplatformed. In response to the boycotts, Spotify quietly pulled 70 episodes of Rogan's podcast, but declined to infringe on his creative freedom, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Still, Spotify's reluctance to condemn Rogan has caused controversy for its other content creators, like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been outspoken about the dangers of social media and how it amplifies hate and misinformation. Seeing the Rogan controversy play out, many fans of the royal couple have wondered if they'll continue their partnership with Spotify, and the answer has now finally been made clear.