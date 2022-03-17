How Victoria Beckham Earned Nearly Half A Million Dollars From Music Without Singing

Although she now may be best-known for running her eponymous luxury fashion brand, Victoria Beckham first rose to stardom in the entertainment industry through her singing talents, as she was a member of the acclaimed girl group, the Spice Girls. The band gained global fame in the '90s through releasing girl power anthems like the hit track, "Wannabe," which sold 73,000 copies during the first week of its release, per BBC News.

In 2021, Beckham revisited the Spice Girls when she was interviewed on "Good Morning America" and asked whether she'd join the group if they did another reunion tour. "I think the Spice Girls was such a big success and something I enjoyed so much, but I think my times of singing on stage are behind me," she said. "For me now, focusing on fashion and beauty ... that's my passion," she added.

Although she isn't currently singing and has no plans to return to the stage any time soon, Beckham earned a total of £430,000 from music in 2020, The Sun reported. This calculation has left many people curious as to how Beckham can be collecting this sum without singing.