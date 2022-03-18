The Real, NSFW Reason Kaitlyn Bristowe Cost Jason Tartick His Job
When Jason Tartick decided to join Season 14 of "The Bachelorette," he had no idea that the woman he would end up falling for would be different from the one he signed up to chase after. Jason left "The Bachelorette" without a lady on his arm, and he was invited to be a guest on fellow Bachelor Nation member Kaitlyn Bristowe's podcast, "Off the Vine." After Kaitlyn and Jason felt the instant chemistry between them during the podcast interview, the two went on to officially date and later become engaged!
Now, they share a beautiful life together and two adorable golden retriever puppies. As Kaitlyn and Jason are preparing for their upcoming wedding, the couple has been looking back on the different stages of their relationship. It turns out there was a time when their relationship was strained because of their status in the public eye. What happened when Kaitlyn went a little too TMI and it reached the wrong people in the real world?
Jason Tartick's boss caught wind of Kaitlyn Bristowe's raunchy retelling
Jason Tartick is now recalling the time when he had to make a major decision about his career because of his presence on social media. Before gaining notoriety on "The Bachelorette," Jason spent over nine years working in the corporate banking world. Of course, corporate America is much stuffier than America's pop culture. So when his then-girlfriend Kaitlyn Bristowe spilled the tea and got into the details about their first-ever hookup on a 2019 episode of her "Off the Vine" podcast, Jason's place of work was not happy.
"It put me in this position where I either had to restart my entire career outside of the bank, or restart my brand within the bank," Jason told Page Six on March 16. "My boss said, 'No more social media, no more podcasts, no more side hustle, nothing.' And so as a result of that, I [left]."
Today, Jason is one of the most well-known "Bachelorette" alums. Plus, he has written and published a career advice book this year called "The Restart Roadmap." So it seems that Jason's own drastic career move was for the best in the long run!