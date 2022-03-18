The Real, NSFW Reason Kaitlyn Bristowe Cost Jason Tartick His Job

Jason Tartick is now recalling the time when he had to make a major decision about his career because of his presence on social media. Before gaining notoriety on "The Bachelorette," Jason spent over nine years working in the corporate banking world. Of course, corporate America is much stuffier than America's pop culture. So when his then-girlfriend Kaitlyn Bristowe spilled the tea and got into the details about their first-ever hookup on a 2019 episode of her "Off the Vine" podcast, Jason's place of work was not happy.

"It put me in this position where I either had to restart my entire career outside of the bank, or restart my brand within the bank," Jason told Page Six on March 16. "My boss said, 'No more social media, no more podcasts, no more side hustle, nothing.' And so as a result of that, I [left]."

Today, Jason is one of the most well-known "Bachelorette" alums. Plus, he has written and published a career advice book this year called "The Restart Roadmap." So it seems that Jason's own drastic career move was for the best in the long run!