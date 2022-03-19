Kylie Jenner's Jewelry Choice Hints At Marriage Once Again
Since breaking up with her ex Tyga in 2017, Kylie Jenner has been involved in an on-and-off relationship with Travis Scott. The pair welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in 2018 — and despite a brief split, they eventually reconciled and conceived a second child. As of February 2022, Kylie is mom to Stormi and son Wolf Webster, and ever since, Travis and Kylie have been enjoying their new status as a family of four. "Kylie and Travis are both doing really well together and are adjusting to a new schedule," a source told E! News in February. "They had their routine down with Stormi, so they are now having to get back into the swing of things like having to be up at all hours of the night and accommodating two kids at the same time."
The new mom hasn't commented much on her current relationship status with Travis since 2020, when she told Harper's Bazaar that they were "like best friends," despite not being technically together at the time. "We both love Stormi and want what's best for her," Kylie added. However, the makeup mogul has spoken candidly about her postpartum struggles, and about the fact that Travis has been a rock for her during a difficult time. Therefore, it seems safe to assume that the couple are stronger than ever. And in March, Kylie sent a clear message about her bond with Travis when she stepped out rocking a tell-tale piece of jewelry on that finger.
Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott engaged?
Per Page Six, Kylie Jenner recently sparked wedding rumors with an Instagram Story that highlighted her left ring finger, on which she sported a diamond band and smaller gold band. The social media post also showed the youngest Kardashian-Jenner flaunting her fresh French manicure atop a green Birkin bag, and captioning it with two clover emojis. Since the Instagram Story went up, Kylie has not commented on speculation that the jewelry means she and Travis may have secretly tied the knot. That said, longtime fans of the Kylie Cosmetics founder know that she has a history of starting marriage rumors by wearing engagement-like rings as fashion statements.
The last time she did so was in November 2021, when Elle reported that Kylie took to social media to showcase matching mommy-and-me diamond rings for herself and Stormi. "Daddy got us matching rings," she wrote underneath the Instagram post. Though Kylie wasn't wearing the bling on her left ring finger in the shot, fans still wondered about her relationship status with Travis Scott. However, an insider close to the couple debunked the rumors, telling E! News that the "speculation is not true at all." "They are not engaged," the source added. According to a separate E! News piece, Travis previously referred to Kylie as his "wifey" at a benefit event earlier that year, so perhaps the rapper has marriage on his mind? For now at least, it's unclear whether these two are walking down the aisle anytime soon.