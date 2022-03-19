Kylie Jenner's Jewelry Choice Hints At Marriage Once Again

Since breaking up with her ex Tyga in 2017, Kylie Jenner has been involved in an on-and-off relationship with Travis Scott. The pair welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in 2018 — and despite a brief split, they eventually reconciled and conceived a second child. As of February 2022, Kylie is mom to Stormi and son Wolf Webster, and ever since, Travis and Kylie have been enjoying their new status as a family of four. "Kylie and Travis are both doing really well together and are adjusting to a new schedule," a source told E! News in February. "They had their routine down with Stormi, so they are now having to get back into the swing of things like having to be up at all hours of the night and accommodating two kids at the same time."

The new mom hasn't commented much on her current relationship status with Travis since 2020, when she told Harper's Bazaar that they were "like best friends," despite not being technically together at the time. "We both love Stormi and want what's best for her," Kylie added. However, the makeup mogul has spoken candidly about her postpartum struggles, and about the fact that Travis has been a rock for her during a difficult time. Therefore, it seems safe to assume that the couple are stronger than ever. And in March, Kylie sent a clear message about her bond with Travis when she stepped out rocking a tell-tale piece of jewelry on that finger.