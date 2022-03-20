Meghan Markle Has Officially Lost A Royal Title To Camilla Parker Bowles

The Duchess of Sussex is making big moves after relinquishing her role as a senior royal. Meghan Markle's new Spotify podcast is coming this summer, as reported by Variety, giving her a platform to speak directly to the masses. She and Prince Harry have also been doing their part to help Ukrainians under siege by Russian invaders: The couple has donated to various charities through their Archewell Foundation.

As the Sussexes embark upon their new lives in America and pursue fresh opportunities, they've had to relinquish some of their royal roles, and Camilla Parker Bowles has just been given one title that Meghan had to give up. According to The Sunday Times, this particular patronage is one that the Duchess of Cornwall had her heart set on obtaining before Queen Elizabeth II granted it to Meghan in 2019. "She was pretty miffed when it went to Meghan, and will be all the more delighted to take it on now," an insider dished.

The news came on the heels of reports suggesting that Harry might be less than thrilled about his grandmother's announcement that Camilla will be known as queen consort. Paul Burrell, who worked as Princess Diana's butler for years, told Closer, "He'll feel betrayed that she'll now be Queen when that should have been his mother. He'll be livid." There's no word on how Harry feels about Camilla taking over Meghan's old patronage, as well, but it was a role that seemed perfectly suited for the "Suits" star.