Harry And Meghan Are Reportedly In The Running For This Important Oscar Moment

Even though they live a stone's throw away from Hollywood, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been attending all the glitzy and glamorous red carpet events that some royal fans have been hoping to see them at. Instead, they've opted to attend events that are more near and dear to their hearts, like the Freedom Gala at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York in November 2021, or the NAACP Image Awards back in February. While accepting the President's Award at the ceremony, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said it was an "incredible honor" and that they both share a "commitment to a life of service," per HuffPost.

And while Harry and Meghan have never been shy about getting all glammed up to attend these events, there are new reports that suggest they are in the running for this important Oscar moment on March 27. Coincidentally, the Oscars are going to happen only two days before Prince Philip's memorial service in London, which Harry has so far opted not to attend. Could it be because he's prioritizing the Oscars for this reason instead?