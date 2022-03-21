Harry And Meghan Are Reportedly In The Running For This Important Oscar Moment
Even though they live a stone's throw away from Hollywood, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been attending all the glitzy and glamorous red carpet events that some royal fans have been hoping to see them at. Instead, they've opted to attend events that are more near and dear to their hearts, like the Freedom Gala at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York in November 2021, or the NAACP Image Awards back in February. While accepting the President's Award at the ceremony, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said it was an "incredible honor" and that they both share a "commitment to a life of service," per HuffPost.
And while Harry and Meghan have never been shy about getting all glammed up to attend these events, there are new reports that suggest they are in the running for this important Oscar moment on March 27. Coincidentally, the Oscars are going to happen only two days before Prince Philip's memorial service in London, which Harry has so far opted not to attend. Could it be because he's prioritizing the Oscars for this reason instead?
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning to present at the Oscars?
According to the Daily Mail, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are supposedly in the running to present the Best Picture Award at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27. It's been noted that the Oscars are being held only two days before the royal family will gather to celebrate the life and legacy of Harry's late grandfather Prince Philip for a special memorial service back in London. Some critics say that, for Harry, the Oscars and the memorial service could not come at a worse time. One source close to the situation told The U.S. Sun, "It would be seen as a final kick in the teeth for the royal family if he did — he's too nervous to fly to London without police protection, but happy to stand up in front of a huge live audience at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Not great optics."
Now, whether or not Harry and Meghan attend the Oscars remains to be seen, but show producers believe that if they do decide to present the Best Picture Award, it would be like "icing on the cake" to help close out the awards ceremony. Though, for Harry, the moment might taste bittersweet.