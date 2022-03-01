The Singer Prince Harry Hugged Backstage At The NAACP Awards

Prince Harry has discovered some benefits from trekking across the Atlantic and starting a life in California. He's been rubbing shoulders with many American stars that he might not have otherwise met. As a British royal, the prince has met plenty of celebrities, but he's never had the chance to meet them on their home turf. Like the time when Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice headed to the 2022 Super Bowl to enjoy one of the ultimate American events and soak in the culture and atmosphere. Of course, Harry didn't pass up the opportunity to visit the winning team's locker room to congratulate the Los Angeles Rams. The Duke of Sussex couldn't wait to get his hands on the trophy, per People, and spoke to some athletes and the team's owner, Stan Kroenke. Interestingly, Kroenke also owns the legendary soccer club Arsenal, and Harry is one of their biggest fans.

Harry also took some time out to meet Mickey Guyton, who sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the game. She was delighted to meet the prince and shared a snap to Instagram and wrote, "I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely." She was so impressed by the royal, in fact, that she "even curtsied in my tracksuit." He even shook hands with Cedric the Entertainer, who also shared a pic to Instagram. It seems as if the trend hasn't stopped for Prince Harry, as he also hugged this superstar at the NAACP Image Awards, per the Daily Mail.