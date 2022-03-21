The Unlikely Kardashian That Could Show Up At The Oscars

The guest list for the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony was already causing controversy before reports circulated that a Kardashian might walk the red carpet at one of Hollywood's most highly anticipated events of the year.

On March 19, rapidly rising star Rachel Zegler took to Instagram to let her followers know that she will not be attending the Oscars — even though her musical "West Side Story" is one of the films vying for best picture. When a fan expressed excitement about seeing what Zegler will be wearing on the big night, she responded, "I'm not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel." Meanwhile, there's a chance that viewers and fashion fans alike will get to see what a member of the Kardashian clan decides to wear when they score an Oscar invite. It's just a shame that Zegler won't get to tell the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star that the name of her "unreleased LP" is the "The Kardashian Diaspora." (FYI, this is a joke Zegler made while live-tweeting about the virtual play "Circle Jerk.")

Like Zegler's "West Side Story" character, María, the Kardashian in question is romantically involved with someone from a much different world. But unlike Zegler, the reality star's talent has nothing to do with why she's possibly under consideration for a ticket to the event — unless you consider her talent for making someone with musical skills fall in love with her. So have you guessed which Kardashian we're talking about yet?