Jason Momoa Proves His Relationship With Lenny Kravitz Is As Strong As Ever
Jason Momoa loves three things in life: family, bros, and bikes, in no particular order. Momoa's need for speed runs so deep that he produced and directed a six-part docu-series about life on the road and the bikers who live it. The videos were part of the Harley-Davidson "United We Will Ride" campaign, per Web Bike World. "Riding brings us all together and the motorcycle community has your back," Momoa told Men's Journal. "It doesn't rely on race, weight, gender, or sexual preferences. It's a common passion that gives back what you put into it."
This attitude kind of mirrors his family ethic. Momoa is a proud father of two teens, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, and a stepdad to Zoë Kravitz. Momoa split with their mom, Lisa Bonet, in January 2022 after 16-years together. However, striving to set new #ParentGoals, Momoa told ET that the five are all "still family," no matter what.
Zoë is the daughter of Bonet's first husband, Lenny Kravitz — who, coincidently, also loves family, bros, and bikes. Not surprisingly, Lenny and Momoa, in addition to having been married to the same woman, have a lot else in common. After Momoa and Bonet got together, her new man and her ex bonded. Over the years, they've forged a tight bromance — and, as a recent photo proves, Momoa's relationship with Kravitz is as strong as ever.
Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz are ride or die
On March 19, Lenny Kravitz shared a super cute photo of him and Jason Momoa on their bikes to Instagram. "Ride or die. Brothers for life," the musician captioned the pic. The actor shot the sentiment straight back at his BFFAE. "Love u, bro. Ohana fo life," Momoa posted in the comments. Even Zoë Kravitz hopped aboard the love train. "Well, isn't this just adorable. Love you both so much," she wrote.
Lisa Bonet and Lenny had split way before Momoa came on the scene. The couple divorced in 1993 when Zoë was just 4 years old. Momoa admitted to crushing hard on Bonet back when he was a teen, and she was already making it as an actor. However, the two didn't start dating until 2005 after a mutual friend introduced them at an LA club, per Newsweek.
Lenny opened up about his unique bromance with Momoa in an October 2020 interview with Men's Health, acknowledging that some people find their relationship challenging to comprehend. "People can't believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë's mom, how we all relate," Lenny shared. He conceded that it took "some work and time" to forge a closeness with Bonet again following their split. But when it came to Momoa? It was pretty much love at first sight. "Literally the moment we met, we were like, 'Oh, yeah. I love this dude,'" he admitted.