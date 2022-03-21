Jason Momoa Proves His Relationship With Lenny Kravitz Is As Strong As Ever

Jason Momoa loves three things in life: family, bros, and bikes, in no particular order. Momoa's need for speed runs so deep that he produced and directed a six-part docu-series about life on the road and the bikers who live it. The videos were part of the Harley-Davidson "United We Will Ride" campaign, per Web Bike World. "Riding brings us all together and the motorcycle community has your back," Momoa told Men's Journal. "It doesn't rely on race, weight, gender, or sexual preferences. It's a common passion that gives back what you put into it."

This attitude kind of mirrors his family ethic. Momoa is a proud father of two teens, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, and a stepdad to Zoë Kravitz. Momoa split with their mom, Lisa Bonet, in January 2022 after 16-years together. However, striving to set new #ParentGoals, Momoa told ET that the five are all "still family," no matter what.

Zoë is the daughter of Bonet's first husband, Lenny Kravitz — who, coincidently, also loves family, bros, and bikes. Not surprisingly, Lenny and Momoa, in addition to having been married to the same woman, have a lot else in common. After Momoa and Bonet got together, her new man and her ex bonded. Over the years, they've forged a tight bromance — and, as a recent photo proves, Momoa's relationship with Kravitz is as strong as ever.