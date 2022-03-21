Kim Kardashian's Latest Money-Making Scheme Is Getting Her Roasted

SKIMS entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is known for having her finger on the pulse of the fashion world. Who could forget the Kardashians' iconic Dash clothing stores that Kim ran with her sisters? Not to mention, Kim's Met Gala outfits are always LEWKS! So of course it makes sense that Kim would band together with her "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" family to sell their gently used couture on their popular online retail website, Kardashian Kloset. However, in the midst of Kim's acrimonious divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, she is drawing some serious side-eyes from stans for attempting to resell a certain brand of shoes at an incredible mark-up.

Some eagle-eyed fans noticed on the Kardashian Kloset sellers page a listing for a pair of Yeezy black sandals, reselling at a price of $375, per the Daily Mail. It's understandable why the reality star may want to rid herself of everything Ye-related, since the "Jesus Walks" rapper consistently harassed his estranged wife and her current partner, "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson, on his Instagram page. Ye's antics became so questionable his posts resulted in a 24-hour Instagram suspension and also his removal from the Grammy's performance line-up. Heck, we're surprised she didn't want to burn the sandals in a breakup ritual like Monica, Rachel, and Phoebe did on "Friends." Meanwhile, "The Kardashians" star is getting seriously roasted online for selling her old Yeezy sandals and it's getting nasty.