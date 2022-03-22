Kate Middleton Totally Blows Fans Away With Her Glamorous Pink Look

The shimmer. The flutter sleeves. The accentuated bodice. It's safe to say plenty of fans are OBSESSED. Plus, many love how she paired this fire lewk, which appears to be a custom version of The Vampire's Wife "Light Sleeper Dress," with Jimmy Choo "Mimi" sandals, and a white clutch purse featuring a striking Mayan design on the front, per Page Six.

Online, royal watchers and Kate Middleton stans are gushing over her fashion-forward outfit. On Twitter, one fan wrote, "HRH is making me love the color pink!" Another tweeted, "She looks amazing!!!! What a dress! What a woman!" One fan could not get over how well Wills and Kate look together, tweeting, "Most beautiful couple ever." We've done the math on that statement, and yup, it checks out. Some people, however, aren't all that jazzed by the royal's presence in the Caribbean. People reported on protests aimed at the Cambridges upon their arrival in Belize surrounding the issue of British colonization, forcing the Duke and Duchess to cancel a planned visit to a cocoa farm. More protests are also expected as they head to Jamaica on this tour, where they will face calls for slavery reparations, per The Independent.

Of course, all eyes will continue to be on Kate and William as they move from Belize to Jamaica and then the Bahamas.