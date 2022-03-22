Kate Middleton Totally Blows Fans Away With Her Glamorous Pink Look
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, is known for her unique style, and she's always on top of the latest trends. From the moment she caught Prince William's eye walking the catwalk in a jaw-dropping dress way back when they were just university students, it was obvious Kate Middleton's couture had a knack for setting tongues wagging. Now, during the couple's three-day stop in Belize as part of the Cambridges' Caribbean tour, Catherine has made a huge statement with her dazzling fancy dress that has us humming The Psychedelic Fur's classic '80s banger tune, "Pretty In Pink."
People reported the future king and queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth attended a party celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Monday, March 21 at the Mayan Ruins of Cahal Pech, and was hosted by the Governor General of Belize, Froyla Tzalam, and the Prime Minister, Johnny Briceño. Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne is definitely cause for celebration, so while her grandson William opted for a more casual look with an open collared shirt and *gasp* no tie (what would the queen think?!), Kate opted for a super glitz-and-glam sparkling hot pink dress by the British fashion label The Vampire's Wife. Say it with us now: "Yaaaas queeeen!"
Royal watchers are living for Kate's hot pink fashion
The shimmer. The flutter sleeves. The accentuated bodice. It's safe to say plenty of fans are OBSESSED. Plus, many love how she paired this fire lewk, which appears to be a custom version of The Vampire's Wife "Light Sleeper Dress," with Jimmy Choo "Mimi" sandals, and a white clutch purse featuring a striking Mayan design on the front, per Page Six.
Online, royal watchers and Kate Middleton stans are gushing over her fashion-forward outfit. On Twitter, one fan wrote, "HRH is making me love the color pink!" Another tweeted, "She looks amazing!!!! What a dress! What a woman!" One fan could not get over how well Wills and Kate look together, tweeting, "Most beautiful couple ever." We've done the math on that statement, and yup, it checks out. Some people, however, aren't all that jazzed by the royal's presence in the Caribbean. People reported on protests aimed at the Cambridges upon their arrival in Belize surrounding the issue of British colonization, forcing the Duke and Duchess to cancel a planned visit to a cocoa farm. More protests are also expected as they head to Jamaica on this tour, where they will face calls for slavery reparations, per The Independent.
Of course, all eyes will continue to be on Kate and William as they move from Belize to Jamaica and then the Bahamas.