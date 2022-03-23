Britney Spears' Comment About Pete Davidson Has Fans In A Tizzy

By now, you're already well aware of Britney Spears' conservatorship drama. The pop star was placed under a court-ordered conservatorship in 2008. Until 2021, Spears' father, Jamie Spears, controlled her life. Spears was not allowed to make any decisions regarding her career, medical procedures, or even allowed to drive. Thanks to the support of her fans and Spears' own testimony, the conservatorship was lifted in November.

Since becoming a free woman, Spears has the right to live wherever she wants, marry her fiance, and travel whenever she would like. Spears missed out on a lot during her conservatorship. She had limited time with her two sons, for example, as their tense relationship with her father impacted Spears' custody arrangement with her ex.

It seems that another thing Spears missed the boat on was pop culture. Thanks to some recent Instagram posts, fans were shocked to discover that, unlike the rest of the country, Britney has apparently not been keeping up with the Kardashians.