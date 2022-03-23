Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back At A Fan Who Questioned Whether She Actually Got Shot

Megan Thee Stallion is not appreciative of anyone trying to discredit her story about being shot. If you can still recall, back in 2020, the "Savage" rapper was allegedly shot in the foot by fellow rapper Tory Lanez. It's unclear why it happened, but Megan said that there had been a smear campaign to try and debunk her statements. "The narrative that is being reported about Sunday night's events are inaccurate and I'd like to set the record straight," Megan wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, per Buzzfeed. "On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me."

It even came to a point where Megan was forced to share graphic photos of her stitches just to prove to everyone that she was indeed shot. "Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y'all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y'all really be believing the s*** YALL make up," she wrote at the time, per Variety. "why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y'all so upset that I don't wanna be in the bed sad? Why y'all upset that I can walk ?... I usually don't address internet bull**** but y'all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I'm healing so well!"

But while she has already addressed the issue multiple times, she continues to defend herself against doubters to this day.