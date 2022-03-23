Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back At A Fan Who Questioned Whether She Actually Got Shot
Megan Thee Stallion is not appreciative of anyone trying to discredit her story about being shot. If you can still recall, back in 2020, the "Savage" rapper was allegedly shot in the foot by fellow rapper Tory Lanez. It's unclear why it happened, but Megan said that there had been a smear campaign to try and debunk her statements. "The narrative that is being reported about Sunday night's events are inaccurate and I'd like to set the record straight," Megan wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, per Buzzfeed. "On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me."
It even came to a point where Megan was forced to share graphic photos of her stitches just to prove to everyone that she was indeed shot. "Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y'all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y'all really be believing the s*** YALL make up," she wrote at the time, per Variety. "why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y'all so upset that I don't wanna be in the bed sad? Why y'all upset that I can walk ?... I usually don't address internet bull**** but y'all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I'm healing so well!"
But while she has already addressed the issue multiple times, she continues to defend herself against doubters to this day.
Megan Thee Stallion continues to defend herself
While it has been nearly two years since the shooting incident, some people still doubt Megan Thee Stallion's story, and the rapper has had enough. When another fan questioned whether she got shot, she did not hold back and blasted them for trying to challenge her previous statements.
"At this point Megan Thee Stallion is going to have to show us the bullet wound or something," the fan tweeted, to which the rapper responded with a snarky comment. "B****** like this have ACTUAL C** FOR BRAINS. D*** eating a** bitches," she wrote. "My hospital records are public record the DA has made a statement... yall choosing to be dumb at this point. You better hope a man never assaults you and nobody especially women believe you!"
Megan has time and time again tried to defend herself from people questioning her narrative, including the media. "I've been SHOT and the focus of some these headlines are dismissing that I was attacked with a WEPON WHILE I WAS UNARMED and trying to paint it as a cat fight between friends," she wrote on Twitter in December 2021. "Why do I have to relive this with everyone on the internet every day ? And watch y'all gaslight me." The pre-trial hearing in Tory Lanez's felony assault case was postponed to April 5, per Buzzfeed, and hopefully, the truth will be uncovered.