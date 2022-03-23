Fans Praise Kylie Jenner For Sharing Unfiltered Photo Of Her Stomach

"Keeping Up With The Kardashians" fans gave high praise to Kylie Jenner's realistic postpartum photo on social media. On a "KUWTK" Reddit forum, one user posted the Kylie's sweet photo of her son's feet on her stomach with the comment, "As a mommy, i love the rawness of this picture. the stretched skin, the postpartum tummy, the little extra weight. I just love it." Another Redditor agreed, writing, "Okay this is a big step for Kylie too because we knowwww how insecure this girl has been about her body-especially postpartum." Another wrote, "Love this. Would have never expected it from her. Wow." In another thread discussing the photo the photo, a surprised fan wrote, "Not Kylie coming out with some real/unphotoshopped pics!"

Kylie also showed a little more vulnerability in her March 18 Instagram Story posts, showing herself hitting the treadmill and admitting that she'd maybe been too hard on herself and her body after giving birth, per Us Weekly. "We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth," she said. Kylie also posted to Instagram on March 22 another series of photos — that certainly looked staged, but not photoshopped — showing off her baby bump prior to her son's arrival. This vulnerability seems to indicate a new Kardashian era, at least for Kylie. We'll just have to see what comes next for the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister, and whether she keeps up the realness.