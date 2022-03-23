Fans Praise Kylie Jenner For Sharing Unfiltered Photo Of Her Stomach
When you think of Kylie Jenner, the first phrase that comes to mind probably isn't "body positivity," as Kylie's changing looks have been criticized in the past for promoting an unrealistic standard of beauty. For example, Kylie claimed for months that her signature plump lips only looked larger because of her lip-liner, before finally admitting that she'd gotten fillers in 2015, per The Tab. For years, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul has portrayed an unattainably flawless image online, but a recent post by the star on Instagram indicates that may be changing.
Kylie posted several photos to an Instagram carousel on March 21, celebrating the February birth of her son, who she recently announced is no longer named Wolf. Kylie's photoset revealed she appears to be trying something new by posting an unretouched photo of her postpartum belly. While she has yet to post her son's face online, her baby boy's feet relaxed on his mama's tummy in the photo, which showed a definite departure from Kylie's usual FaceTuned glamour shots. And, according to BuzzFeed, the pic seemed to resonate with fans, who appreciated Kylie's willingness to be a little more open.
Kylie Jenner is a realistic mama
"Keeping Up With The Kardashians" fans gave high praise to Kylie Jenner's realistic postpartum photo on social media. On a "KUWTK" Reddit forum, one user posted the Kylie's sweet photo of her son's feet on her stomach with the comment, "As a mommy, i love the rawness of this picture. the stretched skin, the postpartum tummy, the little extra weight. I just love it." Another Redditor agreed, writing, "Okay this is a big step for Kylie too because we knowwww how insecure this girl has been about her body-especially postpartum." Another wrote, "Love this. Would have never expected it from her. Wow." In another thread discussing the photo the photo, a surprised fan wrote, "Not Kylie coming out with some real/unphotoshopped pics!"
Kylie also showed a little more vulnerability in her March 18 Instagram Story posts, showing herself hitting the treadmill and admitting that she'd maybe been too hard on herself and her body after giving birth, per Us Weekly. "We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth," she said. Kylie also posted to Instagram on March 22 another series of photos — that certainly looked staged, but not photoshopped — showing off her baby bump prior to her son's arrival. This vulnerability seems to indicate a new Kardashian era, at least for Kylie. We'll just have to see what comes next for the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister, and whether she keeps up the realness.