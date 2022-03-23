Whoopi Goldberg Isn't Holding Back Her Feelings About Lindsey Graham
Lindsey Graham continues to receive backlash for his questioning of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. Per The Washington Post, Graham opened his questioning on March 22 — the second day of Jackson's confirmation hearing — by asking her about her faith and if it would affect her ability to do her job.
"You have a wonderful family. You should be proud," Graham said. "And your faith matters to you. What faith are you, by the way?" Jackson responded that she was a "non-denominational Protestant," to which Graham continued to pester her with questions about her religious beliefs and whether she can "fairly judge a Catholic." "On a scale of 1 to 10, how faithful would you say you are, in terms of religion?" Graham asked. "You know, I go to church probably three times a year, so that speaks poorly of me. Or do you attend church regularly?"
Graham's line of questioning drew criticism from Democrats and political pundits, who lambasted him for asking irrelevant questions and undermining Jackson's knowledge of how the Constitution works. Now, Whoopi Goldberg has added her voice to the chorus of criticisms and didn't hold back her feelings about Graham.
Whoopi Goldberg thinks Lindsey Graham should be 'ashamed' of himself
Whoopi Goldberg was not impressed by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham's questioning during Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearing and made her thoughts known on "The View" on March 23. During the segment, the talk-show hosts aired snippets of Graham and other Republicans' questioning, and by the end, Goldberg addressed Graham directly in front of the camera.
"Lindsey Graham, you should be ashamed of yourself. None of this came up the last three times." Goldberg said, referencing that Graham had voted to confirm Jackson on the appeals court back in February. "The last three times this woman came before you. You were fine with her. Suddenly, now you don't know what you're doing. The last time you voted for her, now you're walking out." Meanwhile, Sara Haines likened Graham's line of questioning to "trolling," because Democrats questioned Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on her faith during her confirmation hearing in October 2020 and Graham wanted to make a point out of it.
Despite the barrage of criticism, Graham continued to undermine Jackson's abilities on the third day of the hearing, saying she was too lenient on handing down sentences on child pornography cases, according to The Hill. "I think you're doing it wrong. And every judge who is doing what you're doing is making it easier for children to be exploited," Graham told Jackson, who defended herself by saying she tried to sentence the crimes in a "rational" way (via Forbes).