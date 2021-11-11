The Real Reason Lindsey Graham Declared His Friendship With Joe Biden Over

In a pre-Donald Trump world, bipartisanship was perhaps a much more palpable concept than it is today. Just consider the late Arizona Senator John McCain or (breaking from our current norm) his wife, Cindy McCain, for that matter. As the Republican party remains, in some lights, a many-stringed marionette under ex-President Trump (sorry, but are we wrong?), it seems the very notion of any type of friendly relationship between Democrats and Republicans becomes ever the more fleeting. And the remarks of at least one prominent GOP senator are yet another instance of the new reality American politics is racing towards.

Via INSIDER, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican, took to Fox News on November 10 to express his disdain for President Joe Biden, a man he allegedly once considered a friend. (Considering he possibly exaggerated his relationship with the McCain family late last month, and that Graham has been on a tear about the Biden family since the November 2020 election, calling Biden even a friend even previously is up for interpretation.)

Yet, assuming we can take Graham at his word, the senator stated on Fox News' "America's Newsroom" that while he "had a good personal relationship" with Biden, one final decision on Biden's part was all it took for him to sever ties. Here's more on what went down.