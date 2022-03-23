Who Was Madeleine Albright's Ex-Husband?

On March 23, Madeleine Albright tragically died at 84. The beloved political figure made waves as an influential U.S. ambassador during Bill Clinton's first term as president, later making history as the first female U.S. secretary of state during his second term. Over the years, she continued to work with international diplomacy and U.S. policy, per CNN. She also wrote several books that detailed her personal and political life.

In a statement shared to Twitter, the Albright family gave further insight into her cause of death. "The cause was cancer," they wrote. "She was surrounded by family and friends. We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend."

Alongside her impactful career, Albright also led a busy personal life, which included three children and a whirlwind marriage with renowned journalist Joseph "Joe" Albright, the grandson of the prolific newspaper publisher Joseph Medill Patterson, who founded the New York Daily News. Sadly, Albright's relationship with Joe did not last, but both went on to have incredible careers separately.