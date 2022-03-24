Cassie Randolph Was One Of The Last People To Learn About Colton Underwood's Sexuality

Colton Underwood's season of "The Bachelor" was notable in more ways than one. Firstly, the ex-footballer was touted as "the virgin Bachelor," per People. Secondly, Colton made "Bachelor" history when he leapt over a fence after the show's frontrunner, Cassie Randolph, opted to leave early. Cassie eventually returned and the two reconciled, but the hapless host Chris Harrison was left to chase down Colton in the meantime. During the show's "After The Final Rose" episode, Cassie and Colton told fans they were dating, but weren't rushing into an engagement, per Us Weekly.

Over the course of their relationship, the couple frequently took to Instagram with multiple PDA-filled snaps. "I knew then that loving you was going to be easy, but I couldn't have imagined this. You have shown me the power of love and I never knew that I could love like this," Colton wrote in a since-deleted post from November 2019, in honor of the pair's one-year anniversary (via Us Weekly). But, by May 2020, Cassie and Colton had split. Things got ugly afterwards, with Cassie filing a restraining order against her ex — which she later dropped — and Colton shocking the world by revealing that he was gay in 2021. Although Colton also told "Good Morning America" host Robin Roberts that he was "sorry" about the mistakes he made during his time with Cassie, his "Bachelor" pick didn't have too much to say in response.

Now, Cassie is coming clean about the fact that she was one of the last people to hear about Colton's sexuality.