Cassie Randolph Was One Of The Last People To Learn About Colton Underwood's Sexuality
Colton Underwood's season of "The Bachelor" was notable in more ways than one. Firstly, the ex-footballer was touted as "the virgin Bachelor," per People. Secondly, Colton made "Bachelor" history when he leapt over a fence after the show's frontrunner, Cassie Randolph, opted to leave early. Cassie eventually returned and the two reconciled, but the hapless host Chris Harrison was left to chase down Colton in the meantime. During the show's "After The Final Rose" episode, Cassie and Colton told fans they were dating, but weren't rushing into an engagement, per Us Weekly.
Over the course of their relationship, the couple frequently took to Instagram with multiple PDA-filled snaps. "I knew then that loving you was going to be easy, but I couldn't have imagined this. You have shown me the power of love and I never knew that I could love like this," Colton wrote in a since-deleted post from November 2019, in honor of the pair's one-year anniversary (via Us Weekly). But, by May 2020, Cassie and Colton had split. Things got ugly afterwards, with Cassie filing a restraining order against her ex — which she later dropped — and Colton shocking the world by revealing that he was gay in 2021. Although Colton also told "Good Morning America" host Robin Roberts that he was "sorry" about the mistakes he made during his time with Cassie, his "Bachelor" pick didn't have too much to say in response.
Now, Cassie is coming clean about the fact that she was one of the last people to hear about Colton's sexuality.
Cassie Randolph found out Colton Underwood was gay in a 'horrible' way
In March, Cassie Randolph appeared on fellow "The Bachelor" star Kaitlyn Bristowe's "Off The Vine" podcast to explain that she first heard of Colton Underwood's sexuality with the rest of the world. "I found out the same way everyone else did," Cassie said. "I was actually in Mexico on vacation with friends ... but yeah, I found out through Snapchat on 'GMA.' It was horrible. It was just a shocking kind of thing." The reality star, who has since moved on with Brighton Reinhardt, per Us Weekly, also told Bristowe that she's "not ready" to speak on her relationship with Colton. "I feel so much pressure when asked about it that I would love to be able to be open and candid ... but I'm just not there yet," she added.
Whenever she is ready to talk about it, Colton will be here to listen. "Whatever [Cassie] needs to say, like, I've always from the very beginning [said] whatever she has to say or vent or do, I obviously have no control over that," he said in an episode of Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's "Almost Famous" podcast. But it might be easy for Colton to take the high road now that he's happily engaged to political strategist, Jordan C. Brown. "Life is going to be fun with you," Colton wrote on Instagram, after news of the engagement broke in February. As of this writing, Cassie has yet to comment publicly on her ex's relationship status.