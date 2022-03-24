People Think This Is One Of The Most Underrated Actors In Hollywood

Kristen Stewart has made it no secret that portraying Princess Diana in the biopic "Spencer" has made her want to revisit the story again. While the Hollywood star is known for roles in the "Twilight" franchise and "Snow White and the Huntsmen," she's never quite tackled a project like this before. She even told Gold Derby in an interview that "Spencer" script fell in her lap at just about the right time. "If I played her at a different time in her life, it would be different," she admitted.

Of course, many critics have often noted that actors like Stewart have always been good at their craft, but maybe just not as good as the Hollywood A-List crowd that seem to get all of the invites to the red carpet events during awards season like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Sean Penn, Leonardo DiCaprio, and so on. In fact, Nicki Swift recently conducted a survey of who fans believe are some of the most underrated actors in the biz — and yes, that list includes Stewart, too.