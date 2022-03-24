Channing Tatum Tried To Copy One Of Brad Pitt's Famous Looks In His New Movie

Ever since his role in "Step Up," (and maybe even before that), Channing Tatum has had an enormous fan base. The actor boasts nearly 17 million followers on Instagram alone, and he frequently uses it to promote upcoming projects and films. But aside from his life on-screen, Tatum's life off-screen has also been a hot topic of conversation.

In 2018, Tatum and now ex-wife Jenna Dewan surprised fans by dropping the bombshell that they would be going their separate ways. "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," the pair shared in a statement. "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now." The couple shares one daughter, Everly.

Following his split from Dewan, Tatum has linked up with Jesse J, and most recently Zoe Kravitz. At first, Kravitz and Tatum have done their best to keep things under wraps, but they appear to be getting more comfortable with people knowing they are together. Since he's been with Kravitz, Tatum has worked on a few films, including "The Lost City." Collider shares that the movie comes out in late March, and Tatum has been making his press rounds to promote it. During a chat with Ellen DeGeneres, he confessed that he wanted to look like one of his famous co-stars but not in the way that you'd expect.