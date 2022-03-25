Bob Saget's Attorney Wants Speculation About The Star's Tragic Death To Stop

Bob Saget's lawyer is pleading with everyone to stop with the conspiracy theories regarding the actor's sudden death.

On January 9, news of the "Full House" actor's abrupt demise shocked the world, leaving fans reeling. A month later, investigators revealed that the comedian suffered from a head trauma that resulted in his death. Autopsy results from the Orange County Medical Examiner reported that Saget had "posterior scalp abrasions, subgaleal hemorrhage," "discoloration in the upper and lower eyelids due to skull fracture, subdural hematoma," and "subarachnoid hemorrhage," per People. He was also found to be COVID-19 positive at the time of his death.

But while there is a growing body of evidence that explains Saget's death, some people can't help but still form their own theories. For example, there are some who believe that he had been a "victim of a violent assault." However, Saget's family attorney, Brian H. Bieber, is asking everyone to accept what has been laid out and refrain from fabricating any more stories for the sake of the actor's family.