Bob Saget's Attorney Wants Speculation About The Star's Tragic Death To Stop
Bob Saget's lawyer is pleading with everyone to stop with the conspiracy theories regarding the actor's sudden death.
On January 9, news of the "Full House" actor's abrupt demise shocked the world, leaving fans reeling. A month later, investigators revealed that the comedian suffered from a head trauma that resulted in his death. Autopsy results from the Orange County Medical Examiner reported that Saget had "posterior scalp abrasions, subgaleal hemorrhage," "discoloration in the upper and lower eyelids due to skull fracture, subdural hematoma," and "subarachnoid hemorrhage," per People. He was also found to be COVID-19 positive at the time of his death.
But while there is a growing body of evidence that explains Saget's death, some people can't help but still form their own theories. For example, there are some who believe that he had been a "victim of a violent assault." However, Saget's family attorney, Brian H. Bieber, is asking everyone to accept what has been laid out and refrain from fabricating any more stories for the sake of the actor's family.
Bob Saget's lawyer is asking everyone to let the Saget family mourn in peace
Bob Saget's lawyer Brian H. Bieber is adamant that people believe what the records show. In a statement released on March 24, he said that the public records already offer a clear picture as to what happened.
"The records released tell the entire story — that is — Bob passed away after a fall and hitting his head in his hotel room," the lawyer said, per Us Weekly. "Now that the medical examiner's and police department's records have been released after their respective thorough investigations, the Saget family would appreciate privacy to mourn in peace."
Meanwhile, Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, along with his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer, sued Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office to keep other details of his death under the wraps. As CNN reported in February, Saget's survivors stated that unveiling further information about his passing would only cause them to "suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress." Attorney Bieber also said that keeping all other details private is vital as "Saget family's privacy rights outweigh any public interest in disclosure of this sensitive information."