Jessica Chastain Gives Us A Rare Peek Into Her Childhood

It's no secret that Jessica Chastain is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood. The actor has starred in plenty of hit films like "Zero Dark Thirty" and "Molly's Game," and due to her success at the box office, she also boasts a pretty massive following on Instagram — over 4 million. Chastain often uses the platform to promote projects. In one of her more recent roles, Chastain plays the role of Tammy Faye Bakker in the film "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," per The New York Times. The starlet has made a few posts to promote the film and talk about her co-stars.

In early March, Chastain took to Instagram to share a multi-photo update with co-star Andrew Garfield, who plays the role of her husband, Jim Bakker. One photo caught the pair in a sweet embrace on the red carpet, while the other showed them smiling from ear to ear. "No matter how much prep you do, what really matters at the end of the day is who you're acting opposite of," Chastain wrote in the caption. "Being able to react to the brilliant things Andrew Garfield brought to his performance as Jim Bakker was monumental in creating my own. Always grateful to this gem for his generous spirit [and] inspiring collaboration." How sweet!

But lucky for us, Chastain isn't always all business. From time to time, the actor shares glimpses into her personal life, including throwback photos, and her fans go absolutely wild for them.