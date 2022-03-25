Jessica Chastain Gives Us A Rare Peek Into Her Childhood
It's no secret that Jessica Chastain is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood. The actor has starred in plenty of hit films like "Zero Dark Thirty" and "Molly's Game," and due to her success at the box office, she also boasts a pretty massive following on Instagram — over 4 million. Chastain often uses the platform to promote projects. In one of her more recent roles, Chastain plays the role of Tammy Faye Bakker in the film "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," per The New York Times. The starlet has made a few posts to promote the film and talk about her co-stars.
In early March, Chastain took to Instagram to share a multi-photo update with co-star Andrew Garfield, who plays the role of her husband, Jim Bakker. One photo caught the pair in a sweet embrace on the red carpet, while the other showed them smiling from ear to ear. "No matter how much prep you do, what really matters at the end of the day is who you're acting opposite of," Chastain wrote in the caption. "Being able to react to the brilliant things Andrew Garfield brought to his performance as Jim Bakker was monumental in creating my own. Always grateful to this gem for his generous spirit [and] inspiring collaboration." How sweet!
But lucky for us, Chastain isn't always all business. From time to time, the actor shares glimpses into her personal life, including throwback photos, and her fans go absolutely wild for them.
Jessica Chastain shares throwback to thank fans for birthday wishes
It's not every day that Jessica Chastain gives us glimpses into her childhood... so it's a pretty big deal when she does. The actor took to Twitter on her birthday to thank her fans for all of the well wishes that she received. The throwback shot captured the young Chastain standing in a doorway. She sported a high-waisted skirt and a three-quarter length top as she playful bit a piece of white string in her mouth and grinned. Chastain pulled her signature red locks back into a high ponytail and her bangs swept across her forehead. She posted the same image on Instagram.
The actor kept her caption simple. "My inner child would like to thank you all for the birthday love," she wrote on the upload. Several fans flocked to the comments section to leave Chastain sweet messages. "Happy Birthday! you're full of possibilities and your best work is always the next one. You are such an amazing actress who keeps going above and beyond, I'll always be proud of you!" one person gushed. "love you sooo much hope this year treat you well !!" another fan added.
According to Cleveland.com, Chastain celebrated her 45th birthday. She happens to share her special day with a few other celebrities like fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger, Jim Parsons, and "American Pie" star Alyson Hannigan. That's quite the slate of birthdays on one day! We wish Chastain all of the best!