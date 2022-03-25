John Mulaney And Olivia Munn Share New Glimpse Into Their Lives As Parents

Comedian John Mulaney's life has gone through many changes in the last year. In September 2021, Mulaney gave an update on his personal life as a guest on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." He explained that he had relapsed in his drug addiction, leading him to seek help at a rehab facility. After going through a treatment program and separating from his wife, Anna-Marie Tendler, Mulaney decided to visit the West Coast, where he began a romantic relationship with actor Olivia Munn. "In the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia," Mulaney told Meyers, then announcing big news for the new couple. "We're having a baby together," he revealed. "We're both really, really happy."

Munn gave birth to her and Mulaney's son on November 24, 2021, per TMZ. Mulaney posted the first-ever photo of his newborn son on Instagram the following month and revealed their boy's name. "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney ... I'm very in love with him and his whole deal," the comedian wrote in the caption of the post. Mulaney and Munn are now giving the world another glance at what their lives are like as they raise their child together.

