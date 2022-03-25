John Mulaney And Olivia Munn Share New Glimpse Into Their Lives As Parents
Comedian John Mulaney's life has gone through many changes in the last year. In September 2021, Mulaney gave an update on his personal life as a guest on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." He explained that he had relapsed in his drug addiction, leading him to seek help at a rehab facility. After going through a treatment program and separating from his wife, Anna-Marie Tendler, Mulaney decided to visit the West Coast, where he began a romantic relationship with actor Olivia Munn. "In the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia," Mulaney told Meyers, then announcing big news for the new couple. "We're having a baby together," he revealed. "We're both really, really happy."
Munn gave birth to her and Mulaney's son on November 24, 2021, per TMZ. Mulaney posted the first-ever photo of his newborn son on Instagram the following month and revealed their boy's name. "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney ... I'm very in love with him and his whole deal," the comedian wrote in the caption of the post. Mulaney and Munn are now giving the world another glance at what their lives are like as they raise their child together.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn celebrate their son
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are again showing fans a peek into their lives as parents as they celebrated Malcolm's four-month birthday on March 24 on social media. "It's been 4 months since the happiest, chillest baby came into my world," Munn wrote alongside an Instagram photo of her and her son sitting together. "He wakes up smiling every single morning without fail ... I, on the other hand, rotate the same three t-shirts and sweatshirts."
Meanwhile, Mulaney celebrated Malcom's four months of life by sharing a photo of himself alongside his son in the hospital after the infant was born, remembering how his boy had grown since his birth in November. "Four months ago I met a 6 lb boy who changed my life forever. I love you Malcolm. You are so much heavier now," John wrote on Instagram.
Malcom is no stranger to his parents' social media pages, often making adorable appearances on Mulaney and Munn's feeds since his birth. Malcom was notably seen on their platforms in February, supporting his daddy's "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig in New York City. "Malcolm visited SNL Thursday afternoon," Munn captioned a funny Instagram photo of Mulaney holding their boy in a dressing room. "Here he is looking like your uncle being carried out of a wedding because he went too hard." Congrats to Mulaney and Munn as they celebrate four months of parenting and look ahead to many more!