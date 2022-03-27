Kim Kardashian Shows Everyone What We've Been Waiting To See

Just in case you haven't heard enough Kim Kardashian/Pete Davidson news, we've got more for you. But, just in case you've managed to avoid all the drama, a little background. Kim was previously married to Kanye "Ye" West, but officially became single in March. The pair separated in early 2021, and by October Kim had moved on to the "SNL" comedian whom she met while playing host. As for Ye, he's been busy trying to win Kim back despite her budding romance with Davidson.

Ye's continued (and very public) efforts to rekindle things with Kim have seemingly only driven her and Davidson closer together. After Ye posted a series of Instagrams showing his and Kim's text conversations, Davidson actually reached out to Ye and asked his friend, "SNL" writer Dave Sirus, to post those conversations to his Instagram as Davidson doesn't use social media. Davidson sent Ye a photo of himself and bed with Kim before asking the rapper to leave them alone and get help.

Despite the very public nature of their relationship, the reality star is keeping her relationship as quiet as possible. Kim hasn't given many interviews or answered many questions about Davidson, but she did open up to Ellen DeGeneres, telling the talk show host that Davidson has already acquired several Kim-related tattoos and even gave her fans a little peek at one.