Kim Kardashian Shows Everyone What We've Been Waiting To See
Just in case you haven't heard enough Kim Kardashian/Pete Davidson news, we've got more for you. But, just in case you've managed to avoid all the drama, a little background. Kim was previously married to Kanye "Ye" West, but officially became single in March. The pair separated in early 2021, and by October Kim had moved on to the "SNL" comedian whom she met while playing host. As for Ye, he's been busy trying to win Kim back despite her budding romance with Davidson.
Ye's continued (and very public) efforts to rekindle things with Kim have seemingly only driven her and Davidson closer together. After Ye posted a series of Instagrams showing his and Kim's text conversations, Davidson actually reached out to Ye and asked his friend, "SNL" writer Dave Sirus, to post those conversations to his Instagram as Davidson doesn't use social media. Davidson sent Ye a photo of himself and bed with Kim before asking the rapper to leave them alone and get help.
Despite the very public nature of their relationship, the reality star is keeping her relationship as quiet as possible. Kim hasn't given many interviews or answered many questions about Davidson, but she did open up to Ellen DeGeneres, telling the talk show host that Davidson has already acquired several Kim-related tattoos and even gave her fans a little peek at one.
Pete and Kim are getting serious
If you've been dying to get a better look at Pete Davidson's tattoos (and really who hasn't?) Kim Kardashian is here to help. After divulging to Ellen DeGeneres that Davidson had at least three tattoos in some way related to her, she posted a photo of her favorite to her Instagram story.
Kim uploaded a black and white photo, evidently of Davidson's collar bone with the words "My girl is a lawyer" tattooed upon it, to her Instagram story, per People. The reality star previously told DeGeneres it was her favorite of his tats. In addition, Davidson also branded himself with Kim's name and got a few more tattoos he has yet to reveal. By all accounts, the stars are taking the relationship quite seriously. "Pete's been spending more time in L.A. to be close to Kim, and he's looking to find a place there," an insider told Us Weekly of the native New Yorker's plan to head to the west coast. "They've definitely gotten serious."
To be fair, getting a bunch of tattoos and even a brand of your girlfriend's name isn't something you should take lightly. "I think he was like I want something that's there that I can't get rid of," Kim told DeGeneres. "Because he's in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats, so he's like, 'I don't want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up and I just wanted it there as a scar on me.'" 'Nuff said.