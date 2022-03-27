Britney Spears' Cure For Her Anxiety Includes A Hit TV Show

The past 13 years of Britney Spears' life have been filled with nonstop conflict. In 2008, the pop star was placed under a court-mandated conservatorship with her father, Jamie Spears, at the helm. Essentially, this meant that Jamie controlled Britney's life. Even the most personal things, such as Britney's ability to drive or schedule her own doctor's appointments, were entirely out of her control.

Thanks to the "Free Britney" movement, Britney is now, well, a free woman. She's engaged, spending time with her kids, and regularly updating her fans via her Instagram. While under her conservatorship, Britney became an expert at dealing with stress. The "Toxic" singer recently opened up about how getting eccentric manicures helps her deal with some of the shyness she developed while under her father's rule.

More surprising than manicures, though, is Britney's newest cure for the blues. According to a recent Instagram post, the singer has learned to find solace in a pretty unexpected place.