The Star Who Stole The Oscars Without Even Being There

Unfortunately, Chris Evans was not able to attend this year's Oscars in person — but he did make an appearance. Evans popped up via video to wish Best Supporting Actor winner Troy Kotsur congratulations. "Congratulations, Troy Kotsur, on winning Best Supporting Actor. What an incredible celebration of movies," Evans said. "And now I'm very excited to share a special look at my new movie 'Lightyear.'" As promised, a trailer for Evans' upcoming film rolled after his little speech.

It is unclear why Evans wasn't in attendance at this year's Oscars. Even though he wasn't nominated, he's definitely a big enough star to warrant an invite. Nonetheless, if the tweets that began trending after Evans' brief promotional appearance were any indication, he still managed to steal the show. "CHRIS EVANS SHOWED UP AT THE OSCARS I AM CRYING," tweeted a fan. "@ChrisEvans don't make no damn sense how gorgeous that man is," tweeted another.

Evans only briefly popped up to promote his new film "Lightyear," a Pixar production about Buzz Lightyear. Among the many "Chris Evans on the Oscars OMG" tweets, there were also a few more than fair questions from his fans. "I'm confused can someone pls tell me if they prerecorded that Chris Evans bit? how did they know who was gonna win?" one fan asked the Twitter void. We don't have an answer to that, but we sure were happy to get a peek at Evans, regardless of when he recorded the vid.