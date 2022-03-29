Jordyn Woods Confirms What We Suspected About Her Relationship With Will Smith
Jordyn Woods has quite the collection of famous friends. Of course, we know she was once super close to none other than the Kardashian clan, popping up in various episodes of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and countless social media posts as the bestie of Kylie Jenner. That quickly changed though thanks to that infamous scandal (you know the one we're talking about) after Jordyn was accused of sharing a lip lock with Kylie's big sister Khloé Kardashian's then boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, at a party in February 2019.
The twosome's once close friendship was then severely severed, and it's thought the two have stayed on not exactly the best terms since. "When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn't be friends," Kylie explained of where she stood with Jordyn during an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," per E! News. "It was kind of an overnight thing, and, you know, when she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me."
But the K family aren't (or weren't) Jordyn's only famous friends. Did you know she also has a connection to Will Smith? Of course, it was Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" Jordyn turned to when it came time to tell her side of the kissing incident story, and now she's making a bold statement about her relationship with the Smith family following Will's infamous 2022 Oscars drama.
Jordyn Woods and Will Smith are 'family'
Jordyn Woods is proud of Will Smith for winning his first Oscar — despite his win being shrouded in controversy. After Will shockingly slapped presented Chris Rock during the ceremony after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Jordyn made it pretty clear she was standing by "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star.
The influencer shared a series of photos to Instagram on March 28, with the main image showing her smiling with Will as he held on to his Oscar for Best Actor. She also included one of her getting to hold the iconic statue and a snap of herself hanging out with Will and Jada's kids, Willow Smith and Jaden Smith. Making an even bolder statement? The caption. There, she confirmed what we all knew about her close relationship with the gang, as she described Will as "family," writing, "Well deserved Oscar, family forever."
It seems like this is a "family" that stands by one another amid the scandals, too. The Smiths had Jordyn's back in 2019 amid her infamous Tristan Thompson scandal, with Jada even admitting that she was so friendly with the star that she was worried about them sitting down together for that infamous "Red Table Talk" interview. "I didn't know if I would be able to do her justice because she's so close to me," Jada admitted to Metro. "A lot of things transpired behind the scenes that made it imperative that we do it."