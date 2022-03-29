Jordyn Woods Confirms What We Suspected About Her Relationship With Will Smith

Jordyn Woods has quite the collection of famous friends. Of course, we know she was once super close to none other than the Kardashian clan, popping up in various episodes of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and countless social media posts as the bestie of Kylie Jenner. That quickly changed though thanks to that infamous scandal (you know the one we're talking about) after Jordyn was accused of sharing a lip lock with Kylie's big sister Khloé Kardashian's then boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, at a party in February 2019.

The twosome's once close friendship was then severely severed, and it's thought the two have stayed on not exactly the best terms since. "When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn't be friends," Kylie explained of where she stood with Jordyn during an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," per E! News. "It was kind of an overnight thing, and, you know, when she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me."

But the K family aren't (or weren't) Jordyn's only famous friends. Did you know she also has a connection to Will Smith? Of course, it was Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" Jordyn turned to when it came time to tell her side of the kissing incident story, and now she's making a bold statement about her relationship with the Smith family following Will's infamous 2022 Oscars drama.