Why Amy Schumer Felt Guilty About Getting Liposuction

Amy Schumer has always been candid about her body and spoken out against the standards for women in Hollywood. Schumer, who recently hosted the Oscars, shared on "The Jonathan Ross Show" in 2016 that she was asked to lose weight for her role in the film, "Trainwreck." She said, "It was explained to me before I did that movie that if you weigh over 140 pounds as a woman in Hollywood, if you're on the screen it will hurt people's eyes."

In 2021, Schumer got real when opened up about her struggle with Lyme disease, and told Hunter McGrady with Yahoo Life that she was complimented by a number of people for losing weight as a result of the illness. "[It's] like they're congratulating you," Schumer said. "And I'm like, 'It's really just about my health.'"

Schumer has opened up about body image once again, and this time she discussed her thoughts on her recent liposuction. Interestingly enough, Schumer said she felt guilty about the procedure, and the answer why may leave some fans surprised.