The Oscars Inspired John Travolta's Son To Take A Big Step

It seems everyone took a little something away from the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony. Some attendees took home an Oscar statuette, while some viewers learned what alopecia was for the first time due to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, and others took away new American Sign Language skills from Troy Kostur's emotional acceptance speech. Now, we don't want to overstate anything, but we think John Travolta's 11-year-old son Ben may have gone home the biggest winner of all, thanks to some inspiration he gained at the awards show.

We know Will Smith's altercation with Rock caused a big distraction moments before, but if you were paying attention during the Oscars "In Memoriam" segment, you may have noticed that Jamie Lee Curtis delivered a short eulogy for the legendary actor Betty White. Curtis was holding a puppy during her speech, and touched on White's passion for animal rescue during her lifetime. "Day in and day out for almost a century, she was a woman who cared so much for not just her two-legged friends, but for animals just like this," Curtis said of White. In honor of the iconic Hollywood star, the little pup was up for adoption — and guess who the lucky person was who got to take the sweet pup home? That's right, Travolta's son just took a big life step to expand their family.