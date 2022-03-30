David Spade Comes To Chris Rock's Defense Amid Oscar Controversy

Comedians David Spade and Chris Rock have a long history of collaborating professionally and maintaining a personal friendship. The two were on "Saturday Night Live" together in the '90s and became close during this time, and they also formed a friendship with fellow cast members Adam Sandler and the late comedian Chris Farley. Later, Spade, Rock and Sandler would go on to star in the "Grown Ups" films with Kevin James, per IMDb.

Rock revisited their companionship during a 2021 interview with Esquire. "Me, Sandler, Spade, and Farley — we shared an office at 'Saturday Night Live,'" Rock said. "We called it a dorm. We're friends to this day. I love those guys."

Spade is now showing that his love for Rock is also still strong. When Rock made a joke on stage about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair at the annual Academy Awards ceremony that took place on March 27, the world was stunned to witness Will Smith storm the Oscars stage and slap Rock across the face. This occurrence resulted in Spade using his social media platform to voice some support for Rock.