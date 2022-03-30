Kanye West Keeps Buying All His Girlfriends One Extremely Expensive Gift
Kanye "Ye" West has certainly been making a lot of headlines for his love life ever since his estranged wife Kim Kardashian pulled the plug on their marriage. Ye's whirlwind romance with actor Julia Fox raised a lot of eyebrows, mostly because it ended just as quickly as it began at the start of 2022. And while the rapper has spent a lot of time on social media taunting and trolling Kim's boyfriend Pete Davidson — to the point where Ye was temporarily banned from Instagram — the rapper has moved on with another woman by his side, model Chaney Jones. Things are heating up so much between them that Jones and Ye made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a cozy-looking selfie to her IG Story on February 28, according to Page Six.
It seems that each new step with Jones is just par for the course when it comes to Ye and his girlfriends, as he and Fox also went Instagram official before she deleted all of his photos from her account following their breakup, per InStyle. Some people have noticed another rather expensive pattern of behavior that Ye exhibits in his relationships.
Kanye West gifts Chaney Jones a Birkin bag
Kanye "Ye" West recently treated his girlfriend Chaney Jones a $275,000 Hermes Birkin bag, according to Page Six. The outlet reports that Ye watched the extremely rare version of the iconic bag be delivered to his new girlfriend in Houston via FaceTime on March 29.
As many of his fans recall, Ye also bought Julia Fox a Birkin bag for her 32nd birthday back in February. Interestingly enough, Fox told the New York Times that owning a Birkin bag wasn't all it's cracked up to be. "I don't know if you know about owning a Birkin when you're not a rich person, but it's like the most anxiety-inducing thing ever," she explained. "You're checking on the Birkin, making sure it's still there, that it didn't magically grow wings. It's scary to have a Birkin. It's a lot of pressure."
Before they were married, Kanye also gave his estranged wife Kim Kardashian a custom made Birkin back in 2013. The bag even featured a painting by the contemporary artist George Condo, per Vogue. What's more, Kim and Ye's daughter North West sported a $10,000 Birkin bag in London back in 2019, according to Page Six. This has prompted a lot of fans to wonder if the rapper's love for all things Birkin might be greater than his love for the women in his life. We suppose we'll find out the answer with Ye's next girlfriend.