Kanye West Keeps Buying All His Girlfriends One Extremely Expensive Gift

Kanye "Ye" West has certainly been making a lot of headlines for his love life ever since his estranged wife Kim Kardashian pulled the plug on their marriage. Ye's whirlwind romance with actor Julia Fox raised a lot of eyebrows, mostly because it ended just as quickly as it began at the start of 2022. And while the rapper has spent a lot of time on social media taunting and trolling Kim's boyfriend Pete Davidson — to the point where Ye was temporarily banned from Instagram — the rapper has moved on with another woman by his side, model Chaney Jones. Things are heating up so much between them that Jones and Ye made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a cozy-looking selfie to her IG Story on February 28, according to Page Six.

It seems that each new step with Jones is just par for the course when it comes to Ye and his girlfriends, as he and Fox also went Instagram official before she deleted all of his photos from her account following their breakup, per InStyle. Some people have noticed another rather expensive pattern of behavior that Ye exhibits in his relationships.