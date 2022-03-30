John Stamos' Last Text From Taylor Hawkins Is Truly Chilling

"Full House" star John Stamos has suffered a few great losses in 2022. When his famed "Full House" co-star, legendary comedian, and nearly lifelong buddy Bob Saget passed in January, Stamos was gutted. Writing on Instagram at the time, he expressed his profound inability to say goodbye to his friend who was so full of life. "I'm not ready to accept that he's gone – I'm not going to say goodbye yet," he captioned his post. "I'm going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor."

Now Stamos is dealing with another blow: the untimely passing of his friend, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. On March 25, the popular rock band shocked the world by announcing Hawkins' sudden death while they were on tour in South America. The band has since canceled all remaining tour dates while they grieve and come to grips with the loss of their long-time bandmate and friend.

Stamos is now sharing the last text message his friend Hawkins ever sent him, and we can't help but notice how eerie it reads today.