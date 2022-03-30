COVID-19 Impacted Al Roker's Marriage In A Powerful Way

Journalists Al Roker and Deborah Roberts, who have been married for more than 25 years and have two children together, have mastered maintaining a strong union. Their relationship was discussed when Roberts opened up to People about "24 Months That Changed the World," an upcoming show she's co-anchoring that addresses how the pandemic impacted our society. Roberts told the magazine the COVID-induced exploration made her think about her marriage, saying, "It was a reminder of my own romantic journey with my husband and how we formed a tighter and more precious bond during the last 24 months." She also "marveled at how Al jumped in to take care of me and his family" — leading her to fall "deeper for him."

The two previously talked to "Today" about their love in 2016, when they co-authored the book "Been There, Done That: Family Wisdom for Modern Times." "I love the fact that [Roker] tries to take things in stride in a very warm and funny way," Roberts said. Roker then voiced his love for his wife and said, "[Roberts is] a very compassionate person ... a lot of it's rubbed off on me." Congratulations to the couple for continuing to nurture their happy partnership during these unique times!