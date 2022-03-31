The Tragic Death Of Young And The Restless Star Mishae Morgan's Extended Family

Mishael Morgan and her family have experienced an unimaginable tragedy, and she's reaching out to her fans for help. The star is most famous for playing Hilary Curtis and Amanda Sinclair on the soap opera "The Young and the Restless," where she made her debut all the way back in 2013, while you may also recognize her from episodes of "Supernatural," "The Best Years," or "Family Biz."

But the soap opera star took to social media on March 30 to share some devastating news, the death of five family members. "On Monday morning my husband's only brother, perished with his wife & 3 kids in a tragic house fire. I am still in absolute disbelief," Morgan tweeted, sharing the link to a Go Fund Me page set up by her sister-in-law, Bismah Ali. The star also shared the unimaginably tragic news on Instagram alongside several adorable family photos alongside a heartwrenching caption. "Please hold your loved ones tight. Appreciate every moment and remember another day is never guaranteed," she wrote in the caption. "Rest In Paradise Nazir, Raven, Alia, Jayden & Layla. Spread your wings beautiful angels."

Plenty of fans, friends, and co-workers shared their condolences, including Ptosha Storey, who played Naya Benedict on "The Young and the Restless." "Oh my beloved TV daughter . My heart breaks for you and your family . Please know I am praying for your continued strength and healing during this painful season," she wrote.