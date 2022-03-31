The Tragic Death Of Young And The Restless Star Mishae Morgan's Extended Family
Mishael Morgan and her family have experienced an unimaginable tragedy, and she's reaching out to her fans for help. The star is most famous for playing Hilary Curtis and Amanda Sinclair on the soap opera "The Young and the Restless," where she made her debut all the way back in 2013, while you may also recognize her from episodes of "Supernatural," "The Best Years," or "Family Biz."
But the soap opera star took to social media on March 30 to share some devastating news, the death of five family members. "On Monday morning my husband's only brother, perished with his wife & 3 kids in a tragic house fire. I am still in absolute disbelief," Morgan tweeted, sharing the link to a Go Fund Me page set up by her sister-in-law, Bismah Ali. The star also shared the unimaginably tragic news on Instagram alongside several adorable family photos alongside a heartwrenching caption. "Please hold your loved ones tight. Appreciate every moment and remember another day is never guaranteed," she wrote in the caption. "Rest In Paradise Nazir, Raven, Alia, Jayden & Layla. Spread your wings beautiful angels."
Plenty of fans, friends, and co-workers shared their condolences, including Ptosha Storey, who played Naya Benedict on "The Young and the Restless." "Oh my beloved TV daughter . My heart breaks for you and your family . Please know I am praying for your continued strength and healing during this painful season," she wrote.
What happened to Mishae Morgan's family?
The Go Fund Me page shared by Mishae Morgan on social media shed a little more light on the horrific incident that took the life of five members of her family. It confirmed that a fire broke out around 2 a.m. on March 28 at their home in Brampton, Ontario, which took the lives of Nazir Ali and Raven Alisha Ali O'Dea, as well as their three children. "Our three little angels were their grandparent's pride and joy. Their smiles would light up the room as their curiosity usually got the best of them," Morgan's sister-in-law, Bismah Ali, wrote. She added, "As a family, we are devastated to lose two generations in a blink of an eye. Our homes are broken as we mourn a loss that we can never replace."
As of March 31, the Go Fund Me page had raised more than $58,000 Canadian dollars with the aim of raising $150,000, which will go towards funeral costs for the family of five. Raven's mom, Bonnie O'Dea, also lived in the house and survived the fire, but is in critical condition, per Global News.
Louie Felipa, Raven's dad, spoke to Global News about the tragic incident, sharing that the family's home was not equipped with working smoke detectors as they'd been making renovations to their home. Bismah told the outlet, "It's just really devastating and we're going to miss them. And I feel like it's never going to be the same."