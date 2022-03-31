Blake Shelton Can't Stop Gushing Over Gwen Stefani Once Again

We have nothing but heart-eyes for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. It's no secret that the pair is among the most popular couples in Hollywood, thanks to their down-to-earth mentality. Initially, their romance seemed unlikely, since Stefani is a pop-punk princess and Shelton is a country crooner. But alas, the two proved everyone wrong and Shelton and Stefani got married in 2021. Before Shelton and Stefani found one another, they were both linked to other Hollywood stars. Shelton previously wed fellow country star Miranda Lambert, and Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale before Shelton.

But now that Stefani and Shelton have linked up, they can't stop complimenting each other. Stefani has three kids of her own, but that didn't stop Shelton from taking on the role of a stepdad, something that just came very naturally for him. "The example that my dad set for me was that [child] was not even a consideration [in a romantic partnership]. You got three boys? Awesome," he said on "Country Countdown USA," per People. "My dad raised me. I could do this. I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen." How sweet is that?

This time, Shelton opted to take to social media to rave over his blushing bride. And we're not going to lie, the post has us feeling all the feels.