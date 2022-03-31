Cole Sprouse Makes Rare Comments About Split With Lili Reinhart

When it comes to Hollywood and love, there are a lot of relationships that progress from on-screen to real life, which also transpires into plenty of juicy storylines. Just like how "Outer Banks" co-stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline fell in love on and off-screen, "Riverdale" stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart also shared the same fate. Unfortunately for both of these young power couples, things didn't stand the test of time, and we can only imagine how awkward it would be to film with your ex after a breakup.

Sprouse and Reinhart began dating in 2017, per Seventeen, after meeting on the set of "Riverdale." The pair enjoyed a few years of on-and-off dating, before ending the relationship for good. In August 2020, Sprouse shared a sweet post dedicated to Reinhart as he announced their split, which had actually happened months before. "Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love," he told his fans on Instagram. He ended the post by wishing Reinhart the best and stating that this post would be the only comment he had about the split.

After the two ended things, they have remained in the public eye, with many people wondering about their demise even a few years later. Luckily, Sprouse spilled a little tea on his past romance in a candid new interview.