Cole Sprouse Makes Rare Comments About Split With Lili Reinhart
When it comes to Hollywood and love, there are a lot of relationships that progress from on-screen to real life, which also transpires into plenty of juicy storylines. Just like how "Outer Banks" co-stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline fell in love on and off-screen, "Riverdale" stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart also shared the same fate. Unfortunately for both of these young power couples, things didn't stand the test of time, and we can only imagine how awkward it would be to film with your ex after a breakup.
Sprouse and Reinhart began dating in 2017, per Seventeen, after meeting on the set of "Riverdale." The pair enjoyed a few years of on-and-off dating, before ending the relationship for good. In August 2020, Sprouse shared a sweet post dedicated to Reinhart as he announced their split, which had actually happened months before. "Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love," he told his fans on Instagram. He ended the post by wishing Reinhart the best and stating that this post would be the only comment he had about the split.
After the two ended things, they have remained in the public eye, with many people wondering about their demise even a few years later. Luckily, Sprouse spilled a little tea on his past romance in a candid new interview.
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's romance was the real deal
Cole Sprouse is not usually one to talk about his personal relationships in the spotlight, but he'll surprise us every once in a while. The "Riverdale" star and his then-girlfriend Lili Reinhart broke tweens' hearts when they ended their relationship. In 2022, Sprouse chatted with GQ about the highly publicized romance with Reinhart, getting candid and saying that when they were together, their relationship was "as real as it gets." Sprouse didn't stop there, either. The actor also confessed that he "he felt forced to" to make a public statement on Instagram regarding his split. By the way, if you look at the comments section, it's almost all "Riverdale" fans vying for the pair to get back together.
In any case, Sprouse has moved on and found love with model Ari Fournier. The only problem? Fans are still not over his past relationship with Reinhart. "Followers report everything about Ari and me as bullying, and it gets taken down pretty immediately," he shared with the outlet about social media posts. "Even on my other friends' accounts, it gets taken down."
While Sprouse doesn't share many images on his own Instagram feed, Fournier shares photos with her man from time to time. In late March, she posted a shot with her boyfriend, his twin brother Dylan Sprouse, and Dylan's girlfriend, Barbara Palvin. "Best night at the Moonshot premiere with the fam, so proud of my love," she gushed in the caption. As of this writing, the post has not been taken down.