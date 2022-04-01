Why Is Kevin Smith Publicly Apologizing To Bruce Willis?

Bruce Willis fans around the world were left reeling after the actor's family revealed that the star of the "Die Hard" film series would be stepping away from acting after more than three successful decades in the business. The Willis family revealed that the decision came after Willis had been diagnosed with Aphasia.

The family has not confirmed what caused the disorder in Willis, but according to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, Aphasia is a language disorder, typically stemming from brain injury, stroke or other neurological diseases. Given that the disorder has a devastating effect on communication, which according to his family's statement has already begun "impacting his cognitive abilities," it's understandable that Willis has elected to step away from his career as an actor.

In the wake of the announcement, Willis' fans and colleagues alike have taken to social media to voice their heartbreak over the situation, with his "Pulp Fiction" co-star and good friend John Travolta reflecting on his generosity in an Instagram post. Travolta shared that Willis once said, "'John, I just want you to know that when something good happens to you, it feels like it's happening to me.'" Actor Seth Green tweeted, "I have so much love for Bruce Willis, and am grateful for every character he's given us." Amidst all the well-wishes, however, Willis' announcement has also prompted one of his former co-workers to apologize.