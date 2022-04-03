Why Miranda Lambert Decided To Blow Off The Grammys
The Grammys are the Oscars of the music world — the most prestigious award show in the biz. Variety reports the 2022 Grammys had to be pushed back to April 3 because of a COVID surge. And., on the heels of a very memorable Oscars — what with #SlapGate and all — everyone's fingers are crossed that the Grammys will be less dramatic.
Last year's show was scaled way down because COVID, once again. But this year, it's back with a vengeance, and in keeping with the Vegas vibe, the Grammys are going all out, with a total of 70 award categories. Per BBC, Trevor Noah will be back in the hosting seat, and for the very first time, the show will be broadcast from Sin City's MGM Grand Arena.
According to The Recording Academy, Barack Obama is up for his third nomination. (It's worth placing a bet, as 44 took home the gold both times previously. And no, not for his stellar singing skills, but for "Best Spoken Word Album.") Carrie Underwood, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Lil Nas X, and Olivia Rodrigo will all perform. And, you can bet it'll be a packed red carpet because who doesn't want to fight for the right to party? One nominee will be absent, though — country music's "Lonestar Annie." She isn't swerving in fear of a Gwen Stefani encounter, because she ain't no Hollaback Girl. Here's why Miranda Lambert decided to blow off the Grammys.
Miranda Lambert's too busy to get her Grammy on
Unlike some others in the entertainment world, Miranda Lambert's slammed with work. She's been so busy working on her new album, "Palomino," and gearing up for its upcoming release, that she had to miss The Academy of Country Music Awards, as well. Lambert told ABC Audio that she's suffering a severe case of FOMO, but it will all be worth it in the end because, in addition to her new album release, Lambert's also prepping for the Bandwagon tour she's headlining alongside Little Big Town.
Still, at least it wouldn't have been Lambert's first time at the music award show rodeo. "I got to play on the Grammys last year, and I got to take one home, and I was just so thankful," she told ABC Audio. "I'm grateful for what I already have." Despite not attending in person, Lambert will be there in spirit, as she's nominated for two awards.
As Brides notes, when Lambert attended last year's show, she had her hunky new hubby by her side. Lambert married New York-born but recently turned countryman Brendan McLoughlin in January 2019. It was a whirlwind romance — they dated for just three months before tying the knot. And McLoughlin appears to already be Lambert's biggest fan, though. "I could not be more proud of this wonderful woman I get to call my wife," he posted on Instagram. "I cannot wait to be a part of the future magic you create."