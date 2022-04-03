Why Miranda Lambert Decided To Blow Off The Grammys

The Grammys are the Oscars of the music world — the most prestigious award show in the biz. Variety reports the 2022 Grammys had to be pushed back to April 3 because of a COVID surge. And., on the heels of a very memorable Oscars — what with #SlapGate and all — everyone's fingers are crossed that the Grammys will be less dramatic.

Last year's show was scaled way down because COVID, once again. But this year, it's back with a vengeance, and in keeping with the Vegas vibe, the Grammys are going all out, with a total of 70 award categories. Per BBC, Trevor Noah will be back in the hosting seat, and for the very first time, the show will be broadcast from Sin City's MGM Grand Arena.

According to The Recording Academy, Barack Obama is up for his third nomination. (It's worth placing a bet, as 44 took home the gold both times previously. And no, not for his stellar singing skills, but for "Best Spoken Word Album.") Carrie Underwood, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Lil Nas X, and Olivia Rodrigo will all perform. And, you can bet it'll be a packed red carpet because who doesn't want to fight for the right to party? One nominee will be absent, though — country music's "Lonestar Annie." She isn't swerving in fear of a Gwen Stefani encounter, because she ain't no Hollaback Girl. Here's why Miranda Lambert decided to blow off the Grammys.