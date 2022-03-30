Miranda Lambert Announces A Huge Step For Her Career

Miranda Lambert is one of today's hottest country music stars and wherever she goes, her loyal fans are sure to follow. Lambert's three Grammy awards and 24 nominations speak to her talent and popularity, but her personal life has always been a hot topic of conversation. Lambert's marriage to country crooner Blake Shelton made them a top couple in the country music scene. Things didn't last between the two, and the relationship ended in divorce.

Shelton moved on with his "Voice" co-star Gwen Stefani, while Lambert went on to marry police officer Brendan McLoughlin. Since their marriage, McLoughlin has been one of Lambert's most prominent supporters, and he often makes swoon-worthy posts on social media about his wife. "This world became such a better place with you in it," he wrote to her on Instagram. "You are a light for those in the dark, a voice for the ones who can't be heard, and most important of all, you're the most amazing wife day in and day out."

It seems like Miranda Lambert is at the top of her game, professionally and personally. Now, the country music star has made an announcement that has her fans over the moon.