Miranda Lambert Announces A Huge Step For Her Career
Miranda Lambert is one of today's hottest country music stars and wherever she goes, her loyal fans are sure to follow. Lambert's three Grammy awards and 24 nominations speak to her talent and popularity, but her personal life has always been a hot topic of conversation. Lambert's marriage to country crooner Blake Shelton made them a top couple in the country music scene. Things didn't last between the two, and the relationship ended in divorce.
Shelton moved on with his "Voice" co-star Gwen Stefani, while Lambert went on to marry police officer Brendan McLoughlin. Since their marriage, McLoughlin has been one of Lambert's most prominent supporters, and he often makes swoon-worthy posts on social media about his wife. "This world became such a better place with you in it," he wrote to her on Instagram. "You are a light for those in the dark, a voice for the ones who can't be heard, and most important of all, you're the most amazing wife day in and day out."
It seems like Miranda Lambert is at the top of her game, professionally and personally. Now, the country music star has made an announcement that has her fans over the moon.
Miranda Lambert is heading to Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert may live in Tennessee, but it sounds like she'll be settling in Las Vegas for a while. She'll be headlining a new residency at the Las Vegas Planet Hollywood. She'll be playing 16 shows in 2022, starting in September. She also has eight shows scheduled in March and April of 2023. Lambert revealed that presales for Velvet Rodeo will begin on April 1, 2022, regular sales begin on April 7. Fans can grab their tickets at mirandalambert.com.
The singer took to Instagram to announce her big plans out West. In the accompanying Instagram picture, Lambert sported a low-cut, fringed leather top that matched the rodeo theme. She dressed up her look up with a pair of silver earrings and naturally, topped the outfit off with a brown cowboy hat. Fans made sure to express their excitement in the comments section. "Congratulations Miranda!!!! This is so exciting!!" one fan gushed. "Yasssss I was looking for a reason to go to Vegas," another chimed in.
In recent years, there has been a lot of drama over Vegas residencies. Britney Spears canceled her second planned residency in 2019 because of her father's health issues, as per Los Angeles Times. Adele also canceled her Vegas show due to reported production delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Hopefully, Lambert gets to the big stage and has a great time in Sin City!