Margaret Qualley And Jack Antonoff Just Ruined The Grammys Without Even Getting On Stage
The Grammy Award show is the biggest night in music, and fans are watching artists' every move. From the red carpet, to their reactions, to the stages and acceptance speeches, viewers can't help but turn their tunnel vision on and keep track of their favorite stars' award show behavior.
For instance, viewers could not miss host Trevor Noah's subtle jab at Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars when he joked about people keeping their distance from him. Even Academy Award winner QuestLove — who won the Oscar that Chris Rock presented amid all the controversy — got a comment in. "All right, I am going to present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me," he quipped. "As they say it is far better to give than to receive. Well, I'm not so sure about that because last Sunday it felt pretty good to receive." One fan said, "he went there! He went there!" while another exclaimed, "I cracked up when I heard him say that. Hey who is this guy. I'm [in] love."
The 2022 Grammys has been pleasant so far, with no slaps and below-the-belt jokes occurring, but some fans think Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are ruining the show.
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley can't get their hands off each other
One of the best things about award shows is that you sometimes get to see your favorite stars get caught red handed. In the case of the 2022 Grammys, viewers witnessed Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley canoodling, but their reactions aren't exactly what you would call pleasant.
"Getting sick seeing Margaret Qualley flirt with Jack Antonoff on the left corner of my screen. free her!" one fan complained. "Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff were acting incredibly rude at the #GRAMMYs – what did she hand sign to the camera right after Jack takes a drink?" another fan pointed out. "the grammy for the most annoying celebrity couple goes to jack antonoff and margaret qualley, congrats," tweeted another viewer.
While the viewers weren't that welcoming, it didn't stop Antonoff from having a great night. The world-renowned producer just bagged the Producer of the Year Grammy Award for his work on Taylor Swift's "Gold Rush," Lorde's "Solar Power," Lana Del Rey's "Chemtrails over the Country Club," and more. Congratulations!