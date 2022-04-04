The True Reason Behind Bruce Willis' Real Estate Decision Is Now Clear
Bruce Willis made some pretty surprising real estate moves that had fans a little confused — until now, that is. The actor has been selling off a number of his luxurious, multi-million-dollar properties since 2018, focusing his attention more on the West Coast, where his family lives. In April 2018, New York Post reported that the "Die Hard" star and his wife, Emma Hemming Willis, received $17.75 million for his New York duplex overlooking Central Park, $750,000 more than they initially paid for it and the exact asking price. Then, in December 2019, their Westchester, New York, estate was sold for $7.66 million, though they didn't exactly get the price he was asking for. It was initially listed almost 12 months earlier for a whopping $12.95 million, but the price was slashed, according to The Real Deal.
But it wasn't just his Big Apple properties that the Willis family unloaded. October 2018 saw Bruce and Emma's ranch in Hailey, Idaho, go for $5.5 million, per Town and Country, while August 2019 saw their jaw dropping beach property in Turks and Caicos sold off for $27 million. That one went for a little less than the $33 million they asked for, House Beautiful reported. Plus, despite having property in the tropical location since 2000, Architectural Digest confirmed in October 2021 that Bruce sold off his last piece of land there for $6 million.
Why? Well, it sounds like the big decisions may be a little more calculated than we first thought.
Bruce's health reportedly inspired his real-estate sales
There may have been a lot of forethought in Bruce Willis' decision to sell off a number of his properties, as sources are claiming his health diagnosis likely played a big part in why he lightened the load on his property portfolio. "Bruce has been preparing for this moment for a long time. He knew there would be a time, as his health declined, when his earning power wouldn't be as great as it once was. Plus he knew that he wouldn't eventually need multiple estates and apartments to travel between, and that he would instead need to live in a safe environment surrounded by his family," a source claimed to Page Six, just a few days after Bruce's aphasia diagnosis was made public.
The Willis family haven't confirmed the report — which claims he sold around $65 million worth of property – though his daughter, Rumer Willis, confirmed on March 30 via Instagram that her dad would be retiring from acting due to his declining health, which has impacted his cognition.
Plenty of Bruce's famous friends have sent well-wishes following the announcement, including Matthew Perry. Perry worked with Bruce on "Friends," "The Whole Nine Yards," and the 2004 sequel, "The Whole Ten Yards," and tweeted, "Dear Bruce Willis, I'm so sorry to hear what you are going through, but you're still the coolest man I've met in my entire life. You will remain in my prayers for a long long time."