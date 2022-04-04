The True Reason Behind Bruce Willis' Real Estate Decision Is Now Clear

Bruce Willis made some pretty surprising real estate moves that had fans a little confused — until now, that is. The actor has been selling off a number of his luxurious, multi-million-dollar properties since 2018, focusing his attention more on the West Coast, where his family lives. In April 2018, New York Post reported that the "Die Hard" star and his wife, Emma Hemming Willis, received $17.75 million for his New York duplex overlooking Central Park, $750,000 more than they initially paid for it and the exact asking price. Then, in December 2019, their Westchester, New York, estate was sold for $7.66 million, though they didn't exactly get the price he was asking for. It was initially listed almost 12 months earlier for a whopping $12.95 million, but the price was slashed, according to The Real Deal.

But it wasn't just his Big Apple properties that the Willis family unloaded. October 2018 saw Bruce and Emma's ranch in Hailey, Idaho, go for $5.5 million, per Town and Country, while August 2019 saw their jaw dropping beach property in Turks and Caicos sold off for $27 million. That one went for a little less than the $33 million they asked for, House Beautiful reported. Plus, despite having property in the tropical location since 2000, Architectural Digest confirmed in October 2021 that Bruce sold off his last piece of land there for $6 million.

Why? Well, it sounds like the big decisions may be a little more calculated than we first thought.