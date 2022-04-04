The Sweet Reason Bill Hader Doesn't Share Details About His Romance With Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader continue to prove that they're not your typical celebrity couple. Most couples in Tinseltown would usually update fans on what's happening in their relationship, but the two actors have been notably quiet from the get-go. In fact, if it weren't for an insider, no one would have known that they were together.
"Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year," a source told People in January. "They met years ago. She's hosted 'Saturday Night Live' and they've done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie." They added that privacy is important to the couple, but assured fans that they're very much in love. "They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet. They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She's really, really happy."
Neither Kendrick nor Hader denied the claim, but they also have never been photographed together, nor attended a public event as a couple. They also rarely talk about each other in interviews, but according to Hader, it's for a very important reason.
Bill Hader doesn't talk about his relationship with Anna Kendrick to protect his children
Bill Hader has no plans on discussing his relationship with Anna Kendrick in a public setting anytime soon, and apparently, it's because of his three daughters. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian shared that being a father to them is his top priority.
"They just want me to be their dad," he said when asked why he refuses to share details about his dating life. "They just want me to sit and watch 'Encanto' over and over and over again. So that's what I do."
But, while neither party has yet to address their relationship, sources close to the two revealed that there's nothing to worry about, as they're incredibly happy with each other's company. "Bill and Anna are in love and very happy in their relationship, and enjoying their time together," the source told Entertainment Tonight. They apparently don't plan on tying the knot, either — at least for the time being. "They're in no rush to get engaged and are happy with how things are going," the insider added.