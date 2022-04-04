The Sweet Reason Bill Hader Doesn't Share Details About His Romance With Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader continue to prove that they're not your typical celebrity couple. Most couples in Tinseltown would usually update fans on what's happening in their relationship, but the two actors have been notably quiet from the get-go. In fact, if it weren't for an insider, no one would have known that they were together.

"Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year," a source told People in January. "They met years ago. She's hosted 'Saturday Night Live' and they've done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie." They added that privacy is important to the couple, but assured fans that they're very much in love. "They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet. They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She's really, really happy."

Neither Kendrick nor Hader denied the claim, but they also have never been photographed together, nor attended a public event as a couple. They also rarely talk about each other in interviews, but according to Hader, it's for a very important reason.